Since before it was built, the future and the effectiveness of the Crete Memorial Civic Center have been issues the City of Plattsburgh, and the city alone, has had to deal with.
Well, the time has come for the city to get some help.
In terrible shape after 50 years of largely neglect, the roof leaks terribly, there are electrical problems and most of it is just old and decrepit.
It must either be repaired at great cost or demolished, also at great cost.
And if it is torn down, what will the city replace it with?
The Crete, despite its problems, has served as a useful venue for youth sports. Indoor soccer, lacrosse, flag football and other sports utilize the building regularly.
Before that, the Crete was a hockey rink from the time it opened in 1974 to March of 1999.
Local high school hockey teams and adult leagues played there as did Plattsburgh Youth Hockey teams. The Crete was the home of the very first girls and women’s hockey programs in the area in the mid-1990s.
The Crete was even home to the short-lived Plattsburgh Pioneers, the first American team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 1984.
Concerts, boxing matches and other entertainment programs were also held there.
In the early 2000s, artificial turf was installed, turning the venue into a grand indoor soccer arena.
Since the city has come out with its ultimatum to either repair or demolish, there has been a loud outcry among those who use the Crete.
Critics blame the city for failing to keep up with proper maintenance over the years. Others lament the fact that the city really has no solid standing recreation program or ideas for how to serve youth in the future.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest and the Common Council are now faced with really a no-win situation. A situation that, in fairness, they did not create. Problems with the Crete go back several administrations and the blame must be shared.
Councils and mayors have been gun-shy about investing money into a service that does not generate enough revenue to break even, and winds up costing taxpayers.
Taxpayers want value for their payments and hosting a building that serves not just city residents, but residents from across the North Country has not always been a program they could buy.
They are right about the Crete being a regional venue and with that, comes the obvious solution: a joint effort among area municipalities and the state to either resurrect the Crete or replace it with a state-of-the-art facility.
The cost would have to be borne by many, and not just the city, which is a much more economical way to approach the solution.
City leaders as well as town and village leaders in Clinton County, the County Legislature and the state need to put their heads together and come up with a plan for the Crete and a means to fund it.
The private sector can also join in the party, as they too have kids that play sports.
When the federal government decided to close Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1993 after 40 years of service, the community was faced with the monumental challenge of figuring out what to do with the property. A board of directors, if you will, was put together featuring officials from the city, county, towns, schools and businesses to organize an approach to transitioning the base.
At first, it was called the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Committee (PIDC), which then gave way to the Plattsburgh Area Redevelopment Corp.
Granted, transitioning the Crete is not as grand as taking over a Strategic Air Command base, but the same approach of many hands working together surely can be effective.
We could call the new committee the Clinton Recreational Entertainment Transition Effort or CRETE.
