The North Country, as well as much of Upstate New York, was hit hard last weekend by extremely high winds, but it could have been worse.
The wind storm last Saturday night into Sunday morning, knocked down power lines and poles, uprooted trees and damaged buildings.
Thousands of people in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were without power for hours, and some, a day or more.
The wind storm was not unusual for this time of year, but the ferocity of the breeze was unexpected. But then again, over the years we've learned not to count on anything when it comes to Mother Nature around here.
The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt. said winds gusts were as high as 73 mph in Malone in Franklin County, 65 mph in Ellenburg in Clinton County and 59 mph in Ticonderoga in Essex County Saturday night.
Nichole Hammond, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington, said the high winds were largely caused by "pressure and temperature differences."
"So the parent system that caused this windstorm was an anomalously strong low-pressure system and this lifted north of our area, and because it was so unusually strong and deep of a low-pressure system, that causes greater pressure difference and therefore stronger winds,” Hammond said.
She said the same system caused the tornado outbreak across the Ohio River Valley area.
“From there it tracked through the Great Lakes and then north of our area.”
As we know, much of the state suffered more damage than we did, and more people lost power than the number of those here who were in the dark.
And of course, we are so very lucky to not have to experience the devastating tornadoes that Kentucky, Tennessee and other parts of the midwest did last weekend.
Dozens of people were killed and towns were completely blown off the map in that part of the country, causing great pain and suffering.
We are fortunate in our region to have utility crews who are adept at responding to natural disasters, and are able to get power restored in a fairly reasonable time.
Power was restored in our area for the most part within 24 hours.
Crews from New York State Electric and Gas, National Grid and the City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department worked around the clock to get things put back together.
These workers are well-trained and highly skilled, and just what are needed in times of crisis.
No doubt, many lessons were learned from the Ice Storm of 1998, when power was knocked out for weeks during a January weather event that is now a highlight of North Country history.
Losing power can be much more than a minor inconvenience. Those who rely on medical devices can ill afford to lose power, especially if they have no backup system.
It can be life or death, so a quick response from utility crews is extremely important.
While no one wants to ever lose power, it is nice to know that trained experts are standing by to handle it, and their mission is to get us out of the dark as soon as possible.
