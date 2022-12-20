Living in the North Country, we are fortunate to experience all four seasons in their splendor each year.
We enjoy the freshness of spring, the heat of summer, the colors of fall and the sparkle of winter.
But the sparkle of winter can also be dangerous and even deadly.
This past weekend’s snowstorm reminded us that such weather is something we must get used to living with in these parts. But no matter how much we are used to the cold and snow, it’s never easy to deal with the damage heavy storms can cause.
The thick, heavy, sticky, wet snow that fell on our region last weekend caused a lot of problems. The snow, as much as 18 to 28 inches in some parts, weighed down tree limbs and power lines.
Power lines that did not snap under the weight of the snow were brought down by falling tree limbs over a wide area of the region.
Power was knocked out to thousands in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties, some for more than 24 hours.
Thank goodness we have seasoned utility crews at our disposal to help us get power back as soon as possible.
New York State Electric and Gas and National Grid, both investor-owned utilities that serve our area, were ready for the storm.
In the City of Plattsburgh, crews from the Municipal Lighting Department were also up for the task.
Additional crew members were brought into the area in anticipation of the storm and the potential for power outages. It was a good call because the extra hands were most definitely needed.
The duty of a utility crew is not easy. These people have to go out in often brutal weather, find the problem area, and then initiate repairs, which when dealing with live electricity has to be a bit unsettling.
Yet, they manage to get the job done with amazing speed, often quelling outages in just a few hours.
The job does not end with the restoration of power.
NYSEG tells us that once every customer is restored, the company will continue to fix remaining damage that occurred but did not affect customers or the reliability of service.
That will then be followed by a full system sweep of all affected circuits to look for damage or issues that may have been missed but that could cause service disruptions in the future, such as tree limbs on power lines or leaning trees.
Thankfully, this recent storm did not cause any serious injuries or worse. But to make sure that we can remain as safe as possible in future storms, here are some safety tips:
• Stay away from downed wires.
• Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.
• If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.
NYSEG customers should call 1-800-572-1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.
During a Power Interruption:
• Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.
• To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1-800-572-1131.
• Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.
We would also recommend keeping plenty of batteries and headlamps available and making sure your mobile devices are charged if you know a storm is coming.
