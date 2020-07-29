We have no way of knowing for sure, of course, but a quick tour of downtown Plattsburgh last Friday evening would lead an observer to surmise there is some genuine enthusiasm for outdoor dining throughout the neighborhood.
Only the restaurant owners have legitimate numbers to indicate whether the crowds – yes, we would call them crowds – point to profits. But it certainly looked encouraging from a distance.
Last Friday evening, if you recall, was almost an ideal confluence of factors for restaurateurs.
The temperature virged on perfect, being in the upper 70s. The skies were clear, exposing sun and, eventually, a glorious sunset.
Friday night is Friday night. It's the end of the work week for most who still work or work again. It's a time to relax and celebrate the onset of the weekend, if you can still afford it.
Just about every restaurant that offered outdoor seating had filled their available tables. Social distancing seemed to be the order of the day. Protocols seemed to be respected.
Downtown had a sparkle you don't see every Friday night irrespective of the weather. Enthusiasm seemed to flow from practically every table. An outsider might have suspected the end of COVID-19 was in sight.
It is not, of course. But the people enjoying themselves downtown certainly didn't betray any fears that life was imperiled.
As we said, only the shopkeepers could say whether the mood truly represented a happy occasion for all. Passers-by could not see the inside of the establishments. Could they have been empty? Were the diners seen on the sidewalks all the diners? If so, maybe the revenue changing hands was not as robust as might have been inferred.
But, at the very least, the activity on the street was an indication that Plattsburghers were in the mood for a return to life as they used to know it.
And remember, Plattsburgh is a tourist and college community. What was transpiring last Friday included practically no tourists and collegians.
Surely, there were few, if any, Canadians, what with the border closed to non-essential traffic. Most summer Friday nights, Canadian drivers and boaters make up a significant percentage of downtown customers.
We recommend that the City of Plattsburgh and other communities be as flexible and helpful as possible in allowing restaurants the space they need to succeed this summer. They have all paid a terrible price in this pandemic.
We hope that everybody who has dined at a local restaurant since the limited reopening had a good enough time to be enticed to do it again. And again.
The pandemic has cast a cloud over downtowns the world over. Friday night, the sun shone with optimism.
Not that people were carelessly partying. They didn't seem to be. They seemed to be simply enjoying themselves as they hadn't been able to in quite a while.
Let's hope it continues and that people's responsible behavior paves the way for more and bigger crowds.
