People who attended school in the mid-20th Century probably remember corporal punishment in the form of spanking.
Not that every kid got spanked. Far from it. It was pretty rare. Just the way it is now.
That’s right: Kids are still getting spanked in public schools around the nation. According to Morning Brew, an online daily news source, spankings are legal in 19 states these days.
That’s at least in part because of a 1977 Supreme Court decision declaring the practice constitutional and leaving it up to each state to set its own rules. (New York does not allow corporal punishment in public schools, but private schools are allowed to decide on their own.)
The reason the subject has come up recently is that a school district in Missouri, frustrated with the results of disciplinary measures used in its institutions, has granted teachers permission to spank with a paddle students deemed deserving of it. In fact, parents had asked for stricter punishments to be applied other than school suspensions.
Once the parent grants consent, a teacher may use “reasonable physical force” but present no “chance of bodily injury or harm.” A witness must be in the room during the spanking, and a teacher or principal must give notice to the superintendent justifying the punishment.
Apparently, Missouri and 18 other states feel paddling a student embeds a useful lesson. Not everyone agrees. The American Academy of Pediatrics and American Psychological Association maintain the punishment is not effective and can induce trauma in a student.
Yet, according to Morning Brew, more than 69,000 children were punished physically in the 2017-18 school year.
One study, Morning Brew said, found that boys, Black students and children with disabilities were more likely to be paddled than their peers, which adds to more jaws dropping over the practice.
Decades ago, corporal punishment was taken for granted, though it was not looked upon with favor.
Back then, many odd behaviors by students were witnessed but not diagnosed. Such kids were simply branded as disciplinary problems and regarded with emotions ranging from amusement to contempt. Spanking or paddling was as good an idea as anybody had back then.
But the reasons for those “different” behaviors have since been studied. Appropriate responses have been conceived, refined and executed. In most cases, spanking has not been accepted as appropriate.
To most of us, it seems barbaric — barely civilized. That, one would think, is why the topic was addressed by Morning Brew.
Look at the local response to the case of a Plattsburgh City School crossing guard striking a student last year. Droves of parents and others took to social media with a clear message: adult authority figures in school districts should not be hitting kids.
But, if 69,000 kids around the country are subjected to physical punishment in a year, then clearly more than just a few authorities are condoning it.
We would hope that, by now, researchers had found, and teachers and principals had adopted, more effective and sensible ways to deal with misbehavior.
Have we gotten nowhere in this regard in the last 80 years?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.