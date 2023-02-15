Visiting the beachside site of the City of Plattsburgh’s Tannen-BOOM bonfire event last Friday, a day before the event, one could be forgiven for being a bit weary of how it would be pulled off.
Following a few days of warming temperatures last week, the field behind the Crete Memorial Civic Center last Friday was a vast mudfield with each step squelching into the muck of dirt and thawed ice.
Had those conditions persisted into the next day, attendees would likely have left the event quite mud-splattered and likely a tad annoyed.
But call it a Tannen-BOOM miracle, chilly temperatures worked overnight to freeze and solidify the beachside field and we’re glad to say that the bonfire event went off well the next day.
The second year of the event looked much the same as the first, with attendees getting out into the crisp winter air to watch piled pine trees ignite.
The temperature for the day was far warmer than it was last year. In fact, it was almost a smidge too warm to make you fully appreciate standing beside a big, blazing fire.
Obviously, weather conditions are out of the organizers’ hands. That was made abundantly clear when the event had to be postponed from its original date of Feb. 4 due to a forecast of subzero temperatures.
With forecasters warning of frostbite risk from that cold snap, the date change was probably a wise one. Though, with snow nicely blanketing the ground on the weekend of the 4th, one could imagine the perfect Goldilocks conditions if the two weekends had somehow merged: A winter wonderland with just a tad chilly temps.
Alas, as any outdoor event organizer will tell you, the weather is always a roll of the dice.
One thing to note from the 2022 event, though, was that although the temperatures were frigid that year, attendees weren’t really able to get close enough to the bonfire to bask in its warmth due to the blaze being cordoned off by event organizers.
We can absolutely appreciate the need for safety measures when dealing with fire.
But we’re glad to report that organizers eased those restrictions this year.
Attendees were able to get up close and toasty to the blaze this year with no barriers keeping them back. Instead, signs were scattered around reminding visitors to be careful.
Again, safety and liability are a huge part of any public event. But letting attendees get close enough to the event’s namesake blaze to see the roaring flames and feel the incredible warmth coming off it truly added to the “fire and ice” vibe of the winter event.
And City of Plattsburgh firefighters stationed at the event happily told the Press-Republican that there had been no incidents to report.
Beyond the blaze, other attractions from the 2022 event returned, including the popular sledding hill. Compared to last year’s hill, the steep angle and well-packed surface of this year’s sledding hill sent sleds and their young riders zooming down. So kudos to the builders of this year’s hill.
There were also refreshments available — courtesy of Tammy’s Lunch Box food truck and the Oval Brewing Company — including free hot chocolate.
One wise decision of the 2023 event planners was to construct the sledding hill right next to the refreshment stands this year.
We mentioned in our thoughts on the event last year that the 2022 event had the sledding hill on the opposite end of the field, far from the food and drinks and the bonfire itself.
Now, with everything closer, attendees, particularly parents, could grab a meal and a drink and listen to the music while getting to watch the sledders have fun.
Little warming stations of burn barrels scattered around was a good addition to the 2023 event as well. Even if it wasn’t as necessary this year with the warmer temperatures, it’s still a good quality-of-life addition.
About the only other comment we could add was on the fire itself.
Again, letting people get closer to the blaze was a nice addition to be able to marvel at the flames.
But the fire itself seemed a bit more lackluster this year. In particular, it seems that not having the logs stacked tepee-style above the pile of pine trees made the entire bonfire seem smaller.
That’s even considering that, upon further inspection, the actual pile of pine trees seemed about the same size as last year.
So maybe bringing back that visual element for it next year, and maybe encouraging a few more tree donations to really bulk up the stack, would be a good plan for 2024.
Otherwise, as we said last year, it’s nice to have an event to look forward to during the winter, along with the wealth of events that the city holds during the warmer months, and we look forward to seeing what Tannen-BOOM 2024 brings.
