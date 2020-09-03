The decision by the City of Plattsburgh Common Council to vote down an agreement with the City School District to provide school resource officers is a curious one.
The school district has procured two officers from the city for its five school buildings since 2018.
Although the contract is through the City Police Department, it does not involve any active-duty officers.
Two retired officers have been hired the past two years to perform the school duties.
The school district pays the entire cost and there is no cost burden to the city, but the contract has to go through the Police Department thereby requiring council approval.
The resource officers perform a list of duties. They serve as mentors, offer guidance, look out for students well being, offer support, and of course they provide a measure of security.
The do not wear police uniforms, working in golf shirts and khakis mostly, but they do carry a sidearm. They do not make arrests.
After hearing from parents of students who strongly favor having school resource officers, the school district decided to include them in their plans in 2018.
The mood of the issue probably was altered by the horrible school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February of 2018.
Parents are scared to death of school shootings, and many feel more comfortable with armed security on campus.
The district responded by making the decision to hire the two officers.
The Common Council had approved the contract the past two years, but last week they unanimously voted it down for 2020-21.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) an attorney, led the charge against the city providing the officers. McFarlin cited, among other things, studies that show that school resource officers lead to more arrests and can foster the "school-to-prison mentality.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) agreed with McFarlin saying the city "questioned the sound educational basis of placing cops in schools."
Gibbs was also concerned about liability for the city.
The council voted unanimously to deny the school resource officer contract.
The school district argued after the vote that the city councilors were injecting their political values and beliefs in overriding a decision the School Board had made to serve its students.
As the duly-elected members of the School Board, board members are charged with the responsibility of making decisions for the district.
It does seem strange that the Common Council saw fit to basically trump the School Board's decision to have SROs.
But since the council has power over the contract, they can certainly make any argument they want regarding the issue.
What is most troubling about the whole matter is that there appears to have been no dialogue between the Common Council and School Board about the matter before the vote.
If the Common Council had legitimate concerns, a meeting of the minds would seem a good place to start before any contracts were voted on.
Perhaps the School Board could have convinced councilors that resource officers were a good thing, or perhaps, the council could have shown the School Board reasons why they shouldn't.
Surely the liability question could have been covered.
But no discussions were held and that seems like a lost opportunity.
No doubt some parents will be upset about the city's decision and demand a further look. Hopefully both bodies will take the opportunity to have a collaborative and transparent discussion on the matter.
After all, it is political campaign season and we hear those terms, "collaborate and transparent" all too often in campaign rhetoric, so wouldn't it be nice to actually see those attributes put into practice?
