Today marks the second Thanksgiving holiday held under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though vaccinations have eased some of the tension over family gatherings, it can seem like there is still a current of hardship in the air.
Businesses are still struggling to fill jobs, parents are still struggling to find child care, gas prices are high, and tensions are still simmering around vaccines and other virus safety measures.
And Thanksgiving can sometimes bring these issues to a boil as family members gather and chat across the dinner table.
Yet beneath all the stress and the squabbles of the past year, Thanksgiving offers a day to step back and look at the bigger picture.
When the Press-Republican asked readers on its Facebook page what they were thankful for this year, two answers topped the list: having my health and my family.
It’s been often repeated over the past 18 months that many families across the United States will have an empty chair at the table this Thanksgiving due to deaths from COVID-19.
And that’s absolutely something to keep in mind.
But, beyond COVID deaths, the holidays can make any loss in the family seem that much more painful — not seeing mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers walk through the door.
We keep all those people missing someone today in our hearts.
And if the pain is especially deep, counselors are available to talk 24/7 at the BHSN crisis hotline at 1-866-577-3836.
But with that in mind, it’s touching to see so many people giving thanks for their families when it seems that our lives are taken up with so much lately.
In the rush of everyday life, we can take family members for granted at times. We can also let our love of family and friends get clouded by the often times nasty and bombastic rhetoric we share on social media. We would all do well to eliminate that from our lives.
We can also take for granted the fact that we are healthy when so many are spending Thanksgiving in the hospital today.
Whether you’ve directly known someone who has died of COVID-19 or not, the past year has reminded us that life can be fragile and can come at you when you least expect it.
No matter how hard or how well we strive for it, happiness is not guaranteed. But we should remain thankful that we have the opportunity to strive to be better and to be happy every single day.
So take some time today, if you can, to look around. For just a moment, don’t think about what you’re missing in life. Think about what you have: a home, warm food and the company of others.
It’s great to want to improve, to move ahead in life. But make sure you take the time to really cherish, and give thanks, for what you already have.
