The tales of monkeypox sound eerily similar to those of COVID-19 when it first arrived.
Let’s hope for a much better outcome with monkeypox than what we’ve seen with COVID.
Monkeypox came on the scene a few months ago when several cases were reported overseas. Now they are here and health officials are asking people to be aware and to be careful.
There were zero cases of confirmed monkey pox cases in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties as of last Thursday, but there were 202 confirmed cases in nearby Quebec.
There were also 62 cases in New York City, one in Sullivan County, four in Westchester County, one in Chemung County and one in Rockland County.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an active travel related Alert – Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) following the report of cases of monkeypox in many countries around the world.
We need to take notice of this because monkeypox, while probably not as fatal COVID can be, health experts say, can still be a nasty virus to contract.
Health officials say the monkeypox virus can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus, such as clothing or bedding.
It is mainly spread through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but can be spread through skin-to-skin contact through body fluids and sores.
According to the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.
Risk to the general public is low, experts say, but anyone can contract monkeypox through close personal contact.
People who may be at higher risk of exposure to the virus include, but are not limited to, those who:
• Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox
• Traveled outside the U.S. to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing
• Had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that exists only in Africa or used a product that comes from such animals (for example game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)
Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their health care provider, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox. Call ahead before going to a healthcare facility for further instruction.
If you are going to Canada, take extra precautions and contact your health provider for more information on how to avoid monkeypox.
For more information on monkeypox, residents can visit: https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/
To read the most up-to-date information on this travel alert, residents can visit: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.
At the beginning of COVID in early 2020, we saw reports of a small number of cases in New York City and some Upstate counties and wondered if it would ever get up here in strength.
We found out the answer to that in a hurry and we are still dealing with it.
While monkeypox does not appear to pose the same level of threat that COVID has, we still need to take it seriously. In fact, we should be looking at all public health concerns in a different way going forward.
It is just not the same world anymore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.