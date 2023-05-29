As we approach June and the beginning of summer, and the end of another school year, we are getting ready for pool and swimming season.
Swimming in a pool, lake or pond can be so refreshing and enjoying on a hot day. But it can also turn tragic.
With Lake Champlain and so many other inland lakes and ponds and tons of backyard swimming pools, we certainly have enough opportunities to enjoy the water.
In order to enjoy a safe summer swimming season, the American Red Cross offers several safety tips that we would like to share.
Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water.
• Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.
• Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water. Avoid distractions including cell phones.
• Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
• Designate a “water watcher” whenever in a group setting.
• Stay within an arm’s reach of any weak or inexperienced swimmer who is in the water.
• Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.
• Do not rely on the use of water wings, swim rings, inflatable toys or other items designed for water recreation to replace adult supervision.
• If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers to prevent unsupervised access to the water.
• Many children who drown in home pools did so during non-swim times – when they weren’t expected to be in the water, including as the swimming activity was coming to an end and everyone was thought to be out of the water.
• Children were often out of sight for less than 5 minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.
- Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well and what to do in a water emergency.
• If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.
• Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.
• Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.
• Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.
• Enroll in Red Cross home pool safety, water safety, first aid and CPR/AED courses to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.
Hopefully these tips will help everyone stay safe when in and around water this year.
It only takes a brief moment for something to go wrong, so please be careful and mindful when swimming.
