With climate change always a deep concern, the state’s Clean Air, Clean Water, and Green Jobs Bond Act seems like an investment worth supporting.
We may not get many more chances to fix our earth.
The proposition is $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for new water infrastructure and projects aimed at protection from climate change. It will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 for New Yorkers to vote on.
Supporters of the measure tout that the bond act will not only improve water infrastructure, it will create about 84,000 new jobs across the state.
Such a proposal marks the first time since 1996 that New Yorkers will have an opportunity to decide at the ballot box whether the state should add to its debt to address concerns dealing with the environment, climate change, conservation and wildlife protection.
The $4.2 billion will also be leveraged with federal funds for infrastructure improvements, giving the state a real opportunity to create systems that are greener and more efficient.
There is a coalition of several environmental groups that are behind the bond act and are working to get it approved by voters. The coalition is calling itself New Yorkers for Clean Water & Jobs.
Such a coalition built in 1996 by then-Republican Gov. George E. Pataki, was successful in convincing voters to approve the plan. They focused on expanding land conservation and other environmental programs as well as the creation of thousands of jobs.
The state budget had been in deficit for years before the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the aid of federal relief money, it is in much better shape and better able to absorb a $4.2 billion Bond Act we would think.
But anytime a government is going to spend such large amounts of money, the idea needs to be vetted thoroughly and plans for oversight of its spending need to be airtight.
The state needs to put on an all-out blitz of an information campaign to present all details, large and small, about how the bond act will work. Public forums need to be held and we need to hear from the opposition also so the most informed decision can be made by voters.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) points out correctly that, “If there is a silver lining here, at least this is constitutional borrowing because it would be voter approved. So much of state borrowing is not constitutional because it’s not voter approved.”
Stec said he voted to authorize having the bond act question go on the state ballot to give citizens a chance to decide the issue themselves. We couldn’t ask for more.
The bond act, if approved, will require that 35% of the revenue go to benefit “disadvantaged communities.” Is the North Country a “disadvantaged community?” Most folks would say no, but we don’t have the population of most downstate areas and we need to make sure that we are not forgotten when it comes to divvying up the funds if they approved.
That’s where we will rely on Stec, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) to work for us.
This is one of the most beautiful parts of the state, country and world. Let’s keep it that way and make it even better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.