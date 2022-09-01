Although August is now over and school starts soon, we still have some prime weeks of summer left to enjoy, and there is much to look forward to.
At the top of the list is the annual Battle of Plattsburgh celebration scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11.
The annual celebration features a myriad of events to commemorate the historic battle that helped turn the tide in the War of 1812.
A brief recap of history tells us that the Battle of Plattsburgh, which occurred on Sept. 11, 1814, was as pivotal as other well-known battles in Maryland and New Orleans were in that war with England.
The British launched a plan to sail down Lake Champlain from Canada at the time same an army of theirs was marching down on land. The idea was to establish a foothold in the states and prolong the war.
Waiting for them was an outnumbered and less experienced navy on the lake and a small army in and around what is now the City of Plattsburgh.
The naval battle was won by the Americans, led by the brilliant maneuverings of Commodore Thomas MacDonough in Plattsburgh Bay.
The Americans also held off the mighty British on land, giving the home side a decisive win.
The American victory, along with other crucial battles around that time, paved the way for peace to be brokered between the two nations.
The outcome, needless to say, was a very big deal in our nation’s history, and is worth celebrating each year.
Celebratory events had been held for years, but they were much smaller and with little fanfare. The event really began to pick up steam in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a small group of local history buffs eyed a major celebration on the 200th anniversary of the battle in 2014.
Each year as the bicentennial approached, the celebration got bigger and bigger, culminating with a major event eight years ago.
The celebrations lasted several days and always included plenty of history, art, music, food, family events, battle re-enactments, graveside ceremonies for those who fought and died here and, of course, fireworks.
City streets are flooded with locals as well as visitors who heard about the grand event.
The Battle of Plattsburgh celebration has served as a history classroom for our region, teaching many of what occurred here so many decades ago and preserving our part in our country’s heritage.
Since the bicentennial, the number of organizers has dwindled a bit and efforts are ongoing to bring new blood into the fold. A top-notch event is still on tap and this year is no exception.
It all starts on Thursday, Sept. 8, with museum tours and a ceremony at Riverside Cemetery.
On Friday, Sept. 9, the highlights are more tours of museums, the Culver Hill Memorial ceremony in Beekmantown, a Halsey’s Corners ceremony and much more in Trinity Park and Lower Court Street in downtown Plattsburgh.
Numerous events are also slated for all day Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.
For a full listing of events visit: https://1814inc.com/2022.
The Battle of Plattsburgh, along with the Mayor’s Cup has long been one of the area’s signature events. We encourage everyone to take some time and visit some of the many wonderful upcoming events during the four-day celebration.
