News of SUNY Plattsburgh’s troubled financial picture is deeply concerning.
We certainly hope, for the sake of the region, that the administration can take steps to put the college back on the right fiscal path.
Not many need to be told of the value the college brings to the area economically, educationally, culturally and socially, and we would hate to see that diminished in any capacity.
The problem facing SUNY Plattsburgh, as well as several other SUNY campuses, is a reported projected budget deficit of about $7.8 million. That figure has been debated, but as Heather Haskins, executive director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at the college recently said, it still is a concerning situation.
Haskins said that the college entered the fiscal year with a $14.3 million operating reserve balance and if all dollars currently budgeted are spent, that balance would be at $3 million at the end of the current fiscal year.
“The operating deficit is real; the college is projected to spend about $11 million more than revenues in the current fiscal year, which would use much of the reserves. We will need to make some adjustments accordingly to planned spending.”
Not a pretty picture.
People of course will want to know how the college got there, but the details of that probably don’t matter much right now. The bottom line usually whenever there is a deficit is quite simple: You spend more than what you take in.
Clearly some things need to change in the way the college does business.
SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi has drawn up two possible plans to address the situation. He laid them out at a recent meeting of the College Council.
Scenario A, where the campus doesn’t address any issues and continues to see flat state support, no tuition increase, unfunded contractual salary increases, declining enrollment and retention percentages like they are seeing now or;
Scenario B, otherwise known as Plattsburgh Next, where the campus works to improve enrollment, retention and advocacy for more state support and a tuition increase, all while unfunded contractual salaries still increase.
Enyedi said that Scenario A is not an option.
Well that’s good.
In the other scenario, the goal would be to raise the retention rate from 80% to 82%. Projected enrollment would also increase by about 100 students each year in this 5-year scenario.
An additional 100 students would mean an increase in revenue of between $800,000 and $900,000 a year.
Increasing the revenue by that much certainly is a step in the right direction, but can they get 100 more students per year?
Competition from other SUNY campuses and other colleges is tough, and costs for a four-year education keep going up, which is another factor in lower enrollment numbers for higher education.
The idea of also looking to SUNY Central for more help is also not a guarantee.
With such plans relying on external factors, the college would do well to come up with even more plans to address the deficit.
As much as it may hurt, some deep cuts are probably needed.
Raises and promotions should be looked at seriously, and perhaps some program cuts are in order.
Most folks would agree that government entities such as SUNY probably have a lot of excesses that can be cut without harming the product too much.
It’s not a popular job, but it has to be done.
Enyedi is the president, but it will take a full team effort with sacrifices from all corners to improve the situation.
The community is relying on the college’s best efforts to make sure SUNY Plattsburgh can remain fiscally healthy and continue to support our region as it has for so many decades.
