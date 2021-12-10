We are glad to see State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras announce he will be resigning, effective Jan. 14, 2022.
In the eyes of many, the news will save the trouble of investigating and forcing him out.
Malatras has had a bumpy road since he was handed the position in the summer of 2020. At the age of 44, and with only three years of higher education administration experience, many saw him as unqualified to lead the largest public higher education system in the country.
Many also decried that Malatras was appointed without a full nationwide search to fill the $450,000 a year job overseeing 64 campuses.
He was seen as a crony of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo, as we know, ran into all kinds of trouble this year when word came to light that he sexually harassed several women in the workplace.
He has also been accused of doctoring figures regarding the number of nursing home deaths in New York during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of using state workers on the clock to help with his book about managing the pandemic crisis. A book deal worth more than $5 million.
The heat became too much for Cuomo, who resigned in August.
Malatras came on the hot seat when it was learned that he made derisive and vulgar comments about Lindsey Boylan, the first of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.
Malatras, while working as a member of Cuomo's inner circle, questioned Boylan's mental stability and said in an email to colleagues: "Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself."
Malatras said he regretted the use of his language towards Boylan and that he was not proud of it.
Sorry, but that explanation does not cut it.
We don't need another bully to be running the SUNY system.
The system has problems with decreasing enrollment, and it needs to have a visionary leader to come up with effective paths forward.
The leader needs to be respected and seen as someone who will put the needs of the system, its students, faculty and staff first, and not the desires of an ambitious egotistical political boss.
A nationwide search should have been done two years ago, and that is what must happen now. It could take a year or more, but it is necessary to find a leader who will help an institution that is at a crossroads.
Susan Lerner, director of Common Cause, a good government advocacy group, perhaps said it best.
"Chancellors of universities are often people who are chosen because they are able to raise money and resources the university needs, but they also have to have a certain stature and gravitas," she said.
"A reputation as somebody who screams at underlings and is willing to besmirch the reputations of former employees and to edit public documents to cover up does nothing to improve the standing of the university."
As a host community to a SUNY campus as well as Clinton Community College, Plattsburgh will be directly impacted by whoever the next chancellor is.
Let's hope the SUNY Board of Trustees gets it right.
