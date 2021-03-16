We are celebrating Sunshine Week, an occasion revered by journalists across America but, more correctly, the gift to every American, whether they know it or not.
Sunshine Week was the creation of the American Society of News Editors in 2005. It actually broadened an initiative by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors in acknowledging Sunshine Day first in 2002.
These special occasions were designed to underscore the importance of all governments acting in the spirit in which they were formed: to conduct the public's business openly and with applause, criticism or input from the people they work for.
New York, we're proud to say, had been hard at work on that issue since the 1970s.
Early in that decade, a news reporter would attend a meeting of the Plattsburgh Common Council, for instance, to report on the critical or otherwise simply interesting deliberations that could affect citizens' lives.
Those meetings were preceded by so-called “executive sessions,” where the issues were actually haggled over before the group moved into the public portion of the meeting for a perfunctory vote.
Reporters began pestering the mayor and council members to attend the executive sessions, realizing that that was where the news was actually being made.
Eventually, they were allowed in with the proviso that certain comments could be “off the record.”
Even that was not good enough, though. Too much of it was off the record.
Under prodding from newspapers, the State Legislature passed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) in 1972, with significant changes in 1977, 1982, 2008 and 2010.
It was clear that “off the record” and refusal to disclose records were acts often contrary to the public's “right to know.”
Robert Freeman was appointed executive director of the State Committee on Open Government, which he did well for 43 years, until he was fired in 2019 for sexually inappropriate behavior.
During his tenure, however, the public was allowed its rights to information.
Some matters are still off the record. Executive sessions are allowed to privately discuss pending litigation, matters that might unfairly affect project costs or reveal certain personnel information, for example.
But in New York and across America, we citizens can either be sure public business is conducted fairly and legally or, if not, soon will be.
That is a reality that we take for granted these days and may not even give a thought to.
But news organizations – particularly newspapers, which track government operations daily – have a deep appreciation for the steps that have led to this openness.
To them, it is truly a cause for celebration and an annual nod to their forerunners.
As it should be for all of us.
