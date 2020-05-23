With all the debate recently over the acquisition of face masks and other emergency equipment for U.S residents, the subject of self-sufficiency has come up.
Why should Americans be reliant on China or any other country for something as easily produced as face masks when a health emergency erupts?
Well, it may not be as simple a matter as it appears.
Micael Bowen, executive vice president of Prestige Ameritech, told Congress he could have produced face masks starting long ago and sold them to the government and other potential buyers. But he needed a commitment that his masks would be bought. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been wise or even possible for his firm to dedicate itself to the task.
Meanwhile, federal and state governments were buying masks from China for 79 cents apiece. Home-growns would cost $5.50 or more.
That's because certain costs are built into American-made products that probably aren't as pressing a factor in China, such as higher salaries, health insurance, access to equipment and materials and, of course, profit.
Prestige Ameritech wanted a commitment from the government for the purchase of a certain number of masks, which might have sounded like conniving for a questionable deal. But U.S. private companies can't make a certain product if they don't know they can sell it. That's capitalism.
The United States would like to be self-sufficient. Ideally, it must not rely on China, or Mexico, or anybody else for essential materials and products. When it comes down to a crisis, it must rely only on itself to be completely safe.
But there are plenty of snarls in that proposition.
The manufacturers of our products rely on raw materials and other components from other companies in the United States, and those companies are all subject to the same considerations: Their employees expect a certain pay level to maintain a certain standard of living.
They expect the company to offer health care, which is expensive. They expect vacation pay, paid holidays, maternity or paternity leave and a myriad of other benefits that cost the company to provide.
Workers in China and Mexico, for example, are reputed to not enjoy all those benefits. And most certainly do not have the pay levels we in the United States have come to expect.
Unions in those countries do not hold out for wages and benefits that could conceivably exceed employee qualifications.
All of this means that products in the United States often cost more than they do elsewhere. So, of course, many of our companies buy the products from abroad because those products can be acquired far cheaper.
The disparity in the price of masks that Bowen pointed out is a terrific example.
And remember that publicly traded companies have to yield a significant profit for their share holders. Any avenue that leads to profit is sure to be the one most traveled.
And American manufacturers want to sell their products abroad, too. Sell abroad, buy abroad.
So can the United States become self-reliant?
It will be a question that must not disappear from the economic discussion.
But the fundamentals of capitalism are key to that discussion and the biggest obstacles to self-sufficiency.
