It's imperative that America begin to heal from the political divisions that have marked recent years.
We know it has to start on a personal level. Each individual has to be able to assess their own actions and rhetoric. Am I too strident in my beliefs? Am I really listening to people with a different opinion? Am I willing to give national leaders a chance to make changes?
One major area where people can start to dismantle national angst is by simmering down on social media. You don't have to post every complaint you have on Facebook or Twitter. You don't have to address politics at all.
Americans can also decide that no matter how they feel about Joe Biden, they will give the president-elect a chance to succeed. Some people may want to point out that President Trump wasn't given that benefit. Critics will say he started out his administration in a disruptive and agitating way; fans will argue that he was trying to make promised changes in his trademark unorthodox manner.
But that was the past, and it is best if we all look ahead instead. So far, Biden is striking all the right chords about unity and caring, saying he plans to be a president for all Americans.
"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people."
Biden has no hope of winning the confidence of Trump supporters if they aren't willing to give him the chance.
When George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton, he said in his concession speech: "We respect the majesty of the democratic system ... and America must always come first, and we will get behind this new president and wish him well."
When Trump was set to replace Barack Obama in the nation's top post, Obama invited the president-elect to the White House to welcome him and brief him on what lay ahead.
We hope Trump can soon accept his defeat, extend that same offer to Biden and try to pave a smoother path for the new president. It would be a way for Trump to demonstrate that he truly loves America.
Likewise, our Republican congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has an opportunity now, after her stalwart defense of Trump, to show that she really is as bipartisan as she claims. She could congratulate Biden and express her willingness to work with his administration.
She doesn't need to wait for a signal from Trump; she is a smart person and must know that it is the right thing to do for our country.
Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, but Democrats can't feel completely reinforced because of the relative closeness of those races. Both of the major parties need to reassess their platforms, think hard about who has been left feeling disenfranchised and figure out how to better represent the vast majority of citizens.
A strong America depends on how united we stand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.