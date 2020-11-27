Rep. Elise Stefanik, our congresswoman here in the North Country, sometimes acts more like President Trump's congresswoman than ours, and that is troubling.
Stefanik is a Republican who just won her fourth term in office by about a 2-1 margin over Democrat Tedra Cobb of St. Lawrence County. Stefanik has won each of her elections since 2014 by a substantial margin, gaining at least two-thirds of the vote.
Obviously, she enjoys overwhelming popularity and support here in the vast 21st Congressional District, the fifth largest in area east of the Mississippi River.
She has always emphasized her unrelenting support for farmers and the military, two very dominant components of her constituency. (While Plattsburgh Air Force Base closed in 1995, the Army's Fort Drum on the western side of her district remains an enormous factor in her representation.)
The Press-Republican does not usually endorse candidates for public office, firmly believing a newspaper's primary function is to report news fully and objectively to arm its readers to best make up their own minds on whom to vote for, rather than telling them which candidate to pick.
We report on her public conduct as fully as we're able and allow her space for press releases on issues she has supported or opposed and bills she has authored or on which she has taken a stand.
In short, we have been as open to providing information on her activities and opinions as any newspaper should be.
That is why we are dismayed and disappointed that she has refused to reveal her thoughts on the election that her leader, President Trump, has now formally lost.
She has been asked many times during the past two weeks, by numerous regional newspapers, how she feels about Trump's stubborn and, frankly, nationally dangerous refusal to accept his defeat, and she has proven as stubborn as he is.
But we notice she did have time to appear on Fox News to criticize New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, calling him the "worst governor in America."
Stefanik became a true rising star in the Republican Party as she stood by Trump in very public displays of support, particularly during the impeachment hearings last year. She was a prominent member of the House Intelligence Committee who strongly rebuked Democratic colleagues pursuing the impeachment. She became a member of his congressional defense team.
She vigorously supported his re-election bid this year, campaigning with and for him, but refused all attempts by the media to offer an opinion on his behavior and his obligations as that bid failed and he rejected all efforts to comply.
The people of the 21st District want to know how she feels about his conduct, but she has declined to share those feelings. We are left to believe that her devotion to the soon-to-be former president outweighs her devotion to us, her constituents – and her employers, incidentally.
Politics, it seems, has drowned out calls from her people to answer their entreaties.
In this, we expected more from our congresswoman.
