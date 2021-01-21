North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been heavily criticized for her role in fomenting the sentiment behind the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and well she should.
But one bit of criticism was just too personal and harsh.
The Albany Times-Union published a fictional blog piece on Jan. 19 in which the two authors bashed Stefanik for her blatant unwavering support of President Donald Trump, and his lies about the 2020 election results that led to the riot at the Capitol in which five people died.
Most of what they said could be seen as legitimate criticism as Stefanik has angered many in the 21st District with her blind support not only of Trump, but her astonishing decision to go ahead and vote to object to the certification of the election results even after people died in the riot.
The objection to the election by Stefanik and more than 140 other members of Congress was based on lies by Trump, and Stefanik should have known better.
But one section of the T-U piece referred to her as “childless” and insinuated that she was so in order to further her own career.
Satirizing such a personal aspect of the congresswoman’s life was uncalled for, no matter how much anyone dislikes her.
There are a range of reasons people may not have children, choice being one of them, but also factors out of their control such as miscarriage and infertility. Regardless, it truly is nobody’s business.
The blog post also begs this question of the authors: would you have chided a congressMAN for being childless?
The divisiveness seen the past four years has torn the nation apart and led to such vitriol being spewed on both sides.
Since the Jan. 6 riot, whenever Stefanik posts a comment on social media, she is immediately vilified by many. The criticisms are harsh and some on the border of indecent, but they mostly focus on her policy and decisions, and not her personal life.
Such nastiness is not helping our nation heal, but with the level of distaste for Stefanik now, it is unlikely to fade any time soon.
The 36-year-old congresswoman herself does little to stop the fighting. She often posts inciteful comments, especially in response to critics. For example, she called out Harvard as succumbing to the “woke left” after her alma mater removed her from a leadership position.
She also routinely refers to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the “worst governor in America.” Hardly dialogue that is going to help quell the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 400,000 Americans.
Stefanik was outraged when the Times-Union piece called her childless, and understandably so, yet many still had no sympathy, and the punishment continued unending from social media warriors.
This all needs to stop.
People can speak out against Stefanik all they want, but they need to do away with the personal attacks.
And Stefanik would do well to keep her posts civil and focused on policy and her job of representing ALL of the constituents of the 21st District, not just her Trump base.
Why poke the bear when you don’t have to, especially now that Trump is gone?
But make no mistake, her actions have opened a deep wound and it likely will take time to heal, and she must do something that Trump never has: acknowledge the division she helped cause.
That would be a nice start to a new beginning.
