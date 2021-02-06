When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
That seems to be the case with our region's main governments.
The heads of the Clinton County Legislature (Chairman Mark Henry), City of Plattsburgh (Mayor Chris Rosenquest) and Town of Plattsburgh (Michael Cashman) recently outlined the future of their municipalities in the annual State of the County, City and Town event hosted virtually by the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
All three reported positive trends and expressed confidence going forward in 2021.
Having such a positive outlook is remarkable considering the year we just had in 2020.
Of course, as everyone is aware, the coronavirus rocked our world and is still causing much devastation and tragedy on so many fronts.
The pandemic not only cost lives, it cost jobs, businesses, tourism, trade, arts, entertainment, sports and put a huge strain on mental health.
The destruction also hit local governments hard, and the county, city and town each felt the sting.
But through hard work, commitment and smart planning, each entity was able to survive 2020 with less damage than initially anticipated.
The county was able to offset a predicted $8 million loss in sales-tax revenue largely by instituting two collective furlough programs, leaving some employee positions vacant and tightening up spending.
Legislators also approved a 2021 budget that calls for a reduction in expenses of $8.8 million, and a lower tax rate.
Not bad for a pandemic year.
The city was also able to escape major budget damage from the pandemic, although the situation seems much more tenuous than the county's.
But the mayor says the city has some keen plans that could lead the way to more developments and opportunities in the near future.
One of them, which Rosenquest notably did not mention in his address, is the Prime project slated for the Durkee Street parking lot.
The nearly $30 million project, if it gets built, will be a major investment in the area, and would change the landscape of downtown.
As for the town, more than 275,000 square-feet of new building was constructed in 2020 despite the pandemic, and more than 500 commercial and residential building permits were cleared, plugging more than $25 million into the local economy.
More plans are in store to develop the Town Center and the Route 3 corridor as well as walking trails and other recreation opportunities.
It is nice to know that our three main local governments were able to rise to the challenge in 2020 and not only survive the pandemic, but even prosper a little bit.
With any good fortune, the federal government will see its way clear to approve a stimulus package that provides funding for state and local governments.
Such a boost would not only help to stabilize governments, it could launch them into the next level of efficiency, which hopefully will mean lower taxes and better services for all.
That, along with the U.S.-Canada border reopening, would be the perfect tonic for the region's economy that hopefully will prosper for generations to come.
