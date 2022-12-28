Here in the North Country, for decades, we have been very familiar with both the positive and negative aspects of prison life.
On the positive, hosting numerous prisons, both state and federal, over the years, have given us a tremendous economic boost. Corrections jobs are well-paying, offer great benefits, provide for flexible scheduling and a great retirement package.
Yes, they can be dangerous and challenging, but thousands of local residents have made great careers in corrections for generations.
On the negative, the community really feels when a prison is closed, and nothing is put in its place.
Over the years, we have dealt with enough prison closures to understand the pain and hardship it causes.
Lyon Mountain, Chateaugay, Clinton Annex and Camp Gabriels are just a few closures we’ve had to endure in recent years.
And now we are in the midst of figuring out how to handle the closure of Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility in southern Essex County.
The fear is that Moriah Shock will go the way of the other closed prisons and just sit there and fall in to disrepair year after year.
We’ve seen that with Lyon Mountain, Chateaugay and Camp Gabriels. The closure of Clinton Annex is still fresh and it is connected to the main Clinton Correctional Facility so the impact of losing that will be a bit different, but still not pleasant.
When prisons close, state officials promise that they will do all they can to redevelop the properties and bring back some of the economic stimulus that they once provided.
We haven’t seen much success of that.
The state recently came out with a 140-page report from the 15-member New York Prison Redevelopment Commission on how to repurpose closed state prisons.
Local leaders are not impressed with the report, and neither are we.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said he was disappointed by the report.
“The report says absolutely nothing; I see nothing in there whatsoever for reuse,” he told us recently said. “For Moriah Shock, I could have told them everything that’s in there in five minutes.”
The study, called “Unlocking Opportunity: the Report of the New York Prison Redevelopment Commission,” has 13 recommendations, the chief ones being:
• Prioritizing the release of two requests for proposals and providing support for Empire State Development through the RFP process.
• Launching a Prison Redevelopment Fund, a capital grant program that would make funding available to developers and/or localities that acquire sites from the state.
• Creating a Municipal Technical Assistance Fund to help communities with closed prisons operate the closed facilities.
• Establishing a community engagement process to support outreach and consensus building in impacted communities.
• Prioritizing housing in future prison requests for proposals or other prison redevelopment efforts.
All of that sounds great, but will it actually translate into meaningful action?
To further raise doubts about redevelopment, Moriah Shock and Camp Gabriels are located within the Adirondack Park, so their redevelopment is barred by the New York State Constitution’s Forever Wild clause.
Can redevelopment efforts get around that? Seems unlikely.
Despite the years of sitting idle, these buildings still offer a decent prospect for some kind of development. Moriah Shock should especially be in good shape for a new use.
But it is going to take a concentrated effort from the state to get something in these spots that will help our communities.
Our communities said with open arms that we would take prisons when the rest of the state didn’t want them. It is time the state repays the favor with some meaningful redevelopment efforts.
