New York state’s annual budget was approved more than a month late.
The results were hardly worth waiting for in some regards.
The main point of objection comes from the counties who are not happy with changes to payments for the expensive and ever-expanding Medicaid program.
While the details are complex, the issue can be boiled down simply.
The federal government has been paying an enhanced share of the Medicaid program costs for years. The state, in turn, passed a portion of that enhancement on to the counties to help keep local costs down.
Now, the state wants to take all of the federal money away from the counties, which will be a pinch that all of us will feel. This budget also consumed $1.6 billion of enhanced money due to county governments for the past five years.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo, who is also the president of the New York State Association of Counties, says the change will mean a loss of about $1.4 million per year.
Enacted now, it will mean a loss of about $525,000 for this year. The problem is the county approved the 2023 budget last December, and there is no provision to make up that $525,000 for this year.
The scenario will be similar in all counties including Essex and Franklin.
The only recourse counties will have to make up the difference now and in the future is to use reserve funds or raise taxes.
While it is true that many counties have a decent supply of reserve funds largely because sales tax revenue has been steady in recent years, most counties were counting on using that money for something other than Medicaid, a program that the state has a penchant for expanding, but not wanting to pay for the extra services.
Zurlo said the county has been able to lower property taxes the last two years because they had the funds to do it, but those days could be in jeopardy.
“This hurts our ability to keep taxes lower,” he said.
The new Medicaid costs could translate into a tax increase in Clinton County of about 5 percent, but Zurlo says the county will do everything they can to avoid that, but longterm, it could be difficult to accomplish.
North Country state representatives Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake). Sen. Daniel Stec (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) all were all against this move by the state, but the problem is, this was not a move by the legislature.
The change to Medicaid was made by the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul as part of the late budget.
Hochul’s gambit reverses state action going back five governors to Mario Cuomo, who put forth efforts to rein in the impact that Medicaid had on local property taxes.
It is a hard pill to swallow for counties and probably will be soon for all of us because counties, no matter how flush they are right now with sales-tax cash, won’t have that cushion forever.
And we know what happens when counties need money, and it is not palatable.
If the state wants to expand the Medicaid program, let them pay for it.
