The failure of the state government to pass a budget for the coming fiscal year reminds veteran observers of days gone by, when politics was by far the most dominating force behind anything that went on in Albany.
Not that it still isn’t. We just aren’t made aware of it daily as relentlessly as we used to be.
Those were the days when Sen. Ronald B. Stafford of Plattsburgh was one of the prime operators of the machine we in the North Country loved when he got his way – which was usually – and loathed on the rare occasions when he didn’t.
Our state has one of the most curious and most difficult systems in America by which to execute the government’s most important assignment – the passage of an annual budget.
In New York, the governor submits a budget proposal sometime in late January, and it’s up to the legislature to approve it by the beginning of the fiscal year on April 1. It’s a process that seems virtually impossible.
Sometimes, it is. Between 1984 and 2004, the state failed. Sometimes they went as late as July. In that case, the legislature must then approve temporary budgets just to keep paychecks coming and government functioning.
One of Andrew Cuomo’s strengths as a governor was that he usually accomplished passage of his budget on time, or close to it. Unfortunately, one way he did it was to keep the process mostly secret, which doesn’t give the public much influence in the way of yea or nay.
When a budget doesn’t get approved on time, the governor is handed more leverage in the process because it is up to the chief executive to take the lead in composing the interim spending until the permanent one can be reached.
This year, two issues seem to be blocking agreement more than any other, and they are not easy.
One is the recently emerged subsidy of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills’ need for a new stadium. Gov. Kathy Hochul has recommended that the state and Erie County contribute a combined $850 million toward the $1.45 billion structure, fearing the team might otherwise move out of state.
The debate has become intense.
The other issue is the much-publicized bail reform, whereby judges no longer have options in sending arrestees to jail to await their court appearances.
Advocates say the law has given needed and deserved freedoms to non-violent people who have been arrested and have no intention or inclination to commit crimes in the meantime.
Critics argue that it only allows more, and more-serious crime, by freeing criminals before their court dates.
Locally, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie just this week directly attributed the murder of Crisie Luebbers of Peru to the fact that two of the three people convicted of her killing were granted bail instead of jail and thus enabled to take vengeance on her for what they believed was her giving evidence against them.
Tough issues to settle in a short time. Too short.
The state has long suffered for having less than three months for 63 senators, 150 Assembly members and a governor to reach accord on how to spend the people’s $216-plus billion.
