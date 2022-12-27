In recent years, the City of Plattsburgh has been often criticized for its lack of recreation opportunities for the public. The criticism is fair, especially since the recreation department was eliminated in 2017 in a cost-cutting move by then-Mayor Colin Read.
People have complained about the lack of programs for kids and adults, the lack of well maintained facilities and the lack of staff to help the public.
Adding paid parking at the City Beach also drew complaints. And the complaints probably grew loudest over the city’s recent decision to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center at the beach complex.
The complaints focused on the loss of a place for indoor sports and other events without any real plan for replacement.
It remains to be seen how that will play out, but in fairness, the city has made some positive moves in terms of recreation.
At a recent Common Council meeting, the city agreed to put forth $2.6 million towards improvements of city parks as part of the Parks Renewal Project.
A large portion of the funding will go toward improvements at the city’s major parks — Melissa Penfield Park, Peter S. Blumette Park, South Acres Park, South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park and US Oval Park — in 2023.
The decision came after the city commissioned an assessment from an engineering firm to determine the status of the parks. They did not receive good grades.
Poor facilities, lack of maintenance and overall low usage were the top problems city parks faced.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest believes that city parks are “where the future of Plattsburgh is.”
They may not be the complete future of the city, but it’s a nice start.
The infusion of $2.6 million is probably the largest chunk of funding to be allocated for city parks in the city’s 120-year history.
The improvements will be most welcome.
Most cities in this country offer recreational space for their residents and visitors. It is part of the quality of life that attracts and retains people to an area.
Without ample recreational opportunities, folks have less reasons to move here and stay here. With the wave of at-home workers rising after the COVID-19 pandemic proved that work can be done effectively remotely, communities will now be competing to attract remote workers.
Having nice recreational facilities is one step that could make the city a spot where people would consider re-locating.
Workers with families will not want to move to a place where the parks have playgrounds with equipment that is unusable or unsafe.
The city took a first step in addressing parks last summer with its Parks Come Alive series. The initiative featured summer concerts with food and beverages available as a way of bringing people to the parks to see what is available.
The series was a hit as each event attracted healthy crowds indicating that there is a desire for a vibrant park scene in the city.
Hopefully the $2.6 million worth of improvements will bring the city’s parks to point where they can be an asset in promoting the quality of life that the city has to offer.
In that regard, it is a sound investment that we hope works to its fullest.
