Can anybody really resist a loving pet that is as inclined to adopt us as we are to adopt it? We vigorously applaud the three animal shelters in the North Country that step in when people, intentionally or by uncontrollable event or circumstance can no longer take proper care of their pets.
During the COVID pandemic, adoptions of available animals were peaking. That’s because people who were deprived of regular levels of human contact turned instead to pets to fill the void.
Now that COVID, though admittedly far from under control, is at least subsiding in intensity, the North Country’s animal shelters are back to pre-pandemic levels of need.
That need consists of monetary donations, of course, but also of adoptions to keep the shelters’ turnover reasonable.
The three shelters are providing services that good-hearted humans appreciate almost beyond expression. We cannot stand the thought of pets being abandoned or abused, and these shelters are doing their very best to fill the gaps in care.
The shelters are: Elmore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Peru; Tri-Lakes Humane Society in Saranac Lake; and North Country SPCA in Elizabethtown.
At each, they welcome inquiries into adoptions of their “temporary” residents – we put that in quote marks because, as we know, they have some animals left in their care that will never be adopted. Those animals may be too old, too debilitated or just, for one reason or another, destined never to be given a forever home.
The Saranac Lake unit survived a fire in June that started in an upstairs apartment. Miraculously, all 30 animals were saved.
Consider the self-proclaimed mission of Elmore: “To provide shelter and comfort to animals in need that are on their path to find loving lifetime homes. To care tor the homeless, to defend the abused, cherish the elderly and disabled and to fight with unrelenting diligence for the recognition of the integrity of all animals.”
Or the North Country SPCA: “A no-kill shelter that cares for cats and dogs who have been surrendered, abandoned or abused. Our goal is to ensure that each animal gets a second chance – and sometimes a first chance – at a loving home.”
Each member of management and staff would have to be a devoted lover of animals to provide such loving care in the unbounded hope that each pet will find a truly affectionate home. Surely, with dozens of animals to look after each day and night, the accommodations cannot measure up to the lifestyle the pets would enjoy in an actual household.
So consider whether a new pet is right for your household. Would it get the love and care lavished upon it that it deserves?
The people who survived the pandemic with great thanks to their pets would certainly testify to the benefits of having an animal sharing their quarters.
Our thanks go to the virtual saints who run and staff the shelters in our region, and especially to the people who will drop by and adopt one of the pets to call their own.
