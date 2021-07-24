There are those out there that feel that the recent flights into space by billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos is nothing more than a couple of billionaire boys playing with their toys.
While that may be somewhat true, it seems that there is much more to it than a frolic in the heavens by these mega-rich guys.
Branson made it into space on July 1 when his rocket ship eclipsed the 50-mile mark that delineates space. He and his Virgin Galactic crew were in orbit for about a dozen minutes before returning to earth safely.
Three weeks later, Bezos, the billionaire of Amazon fame and the richest man in the world, flew 62 miles above the earth and into space aboard the New Shepard spacecraft.
They flew for about 11 minutes before returning to earth with a thud, but safely.
Both events were covered widely by national media and touted as magnificent achievements. Many talked about the future of space tourism where perhaps someday average folks could take a ride into space for a handsome price.
These were the same conversations that were most likely had a half a century ago when Neil Armstrong was the first human to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.
But after a few more moon missions, space exploration took a different path. The focus was on reusable space shuttles and missions to manned space stations.
Space became filled with satellites and telescopes, and smart minds looked for ways to take advantage of and create new opportunities out of the new frontier.
Thus, we have things like Global Positioning Systems or GPS, that helps us find our way every day. It is one of those inventions that we wonder how we ever lived without.
Space exploration continues and these latest flights by Bezos and Branson are part of that. Who knows what new discoveries will be made by those in the near future that make it into space.
As for the space tourism aspect, routine space travel has to start somewhere.
Imagine what it was like at the beginning of the 20th Century when airlines were first being formed. People most certainly scoffed at the idea that we could fly at will across the nation or around the world for a fee.
It must have been looked upon as folly for the rich like many believe Bezos and Branson's trips were.
But look what has happened to air travel in the past 100 years or so.
Today, we think nothing of hopping on a plane and traveling anywhere we want in a reasonable amount of time for a few hundred bucks.
That's not to say that 100 years from now people will be able to fly to Disney Moon or Six Flags Mars at a moment's notice, but no doubt, space travel will have grown tremendously.
And people will reflect much like they do on the Wright Brothers' famous flight at Kitty Hawk, N.C. in 1903, that it all seemed for the first time that it could actually become a reality in the summer of 2021 when two billionaires took joyrides out of this world.
