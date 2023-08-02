It is increasingly harder for disabled Americans to get Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits. According to the Annual Statistical Report on the Social Security Disability Insurance program, the final award rate for disabled-worker applicants has varied over time, averaging 31 percent for claims filed from 2010 through 2019; the percentage of applicants awarded benefits at the initial claims level averaged 21 percent over the same period. Most applicants for these disability programs are initially denied and need to appeal to a Social Security judge to win benefits.
The medical disability standards for both Social Security disability and SSI disability are identical. The only difference between these two programs is that Social Security disability is for people who were working when they became disabled. SSI is for disabled low-income people who have not worked recently.
The legal standard for disability benefits is whether a person can perform any full-time job, even an easy sedentary job, regardless of whether such job exists locally. If a person’s application for disability is initially denied, they have a right to a hearing with a Social Security judge, called administration law judges or ALJs.
The Social Security judges for the North Country of New York approved 78.4 percent of appeals. In 2022-2023, that approval rate went down to about 60 percent. The question is: Why?
Under President Trump, the Social Security Administration (SSA) changed its regulations so that the opinions of a person’s own medical providers had less weight in deciding disability. Until then, if your own doctor documents you could not perform any work, you were deemed disabled.
On May 25, 2023, the Washington Post published “Judges rebuke Social Security for errors as disability denials stack up.” Author Lisa Rein wrote: “While [Social Security] judges once based much of their decision on evidence from primary care doctors or psychiatrists who best understood the patients’ medical issues, that policy changed in 2017. Now [Social Security] judges can disregard the opinions of these treating physicians and rely heavily instead on contracted doctors who examine claimants for as little as 15 minutes, according to claimants, their attorneys and former Social Security employees. This often leads to shoddy records and poor decisions, federal courts have found.” Rein also explained that the SSA has been disciplining and firing its own judges for approving “too many” disability claims. This has a chilling effect on other Social Security judges.
After losing in a Social Security hearing, a claimant can appeal again to the United States District Court. According to the Washington Post, in the past two years, federal district court judges have found fault with almost 6 in 10 Social Security disability appeals.
In a North Country appeal, the United States Court of Appeals in New York City wrote: “Because the ALJ’s adverse credibility finding, which was crucial to his rejection of [Appellant’s] claim, was based on a misreading of the evidence, it did not comply with the ALJ’s obligation to consider ‘all of the relevant medical and other evidence’ . . . and cannot stand” In another North Country appeal, the Court of Appeals held: “the ALJ erred by substituting his own view for that of the treating [doctor].”
The U.S. District Court and the United States Court of Appeals have reversed the decisions of one particular Albany Social Security judge 68% of the time. The District Court and Court of Appeals judges have repeatedly found that there is not enough evidence to support his denials. It takes several extra years of delay for the claimant who was wrongfully denied to finally receive the benefits they deserve under the law after winning in federal court.
If a person is unable to perform any work because of medical impairments, it is important for them to talk to their doctors, therapists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, etc. to see if they can honestly state that the claimant cannot work because of medical or psychological impairments. When a person has strong evidence that they are totally disabled, if they are randomly assigned the “wrong” Social Security judge, they may still lose their appeal. At that point, the only recourse is to appeal to the District Court in Albany.
Bottom line: If a disability claimant has strong medical evidence, and they are assigned a “good” Social Security judge, they will win their disability benefits. Sadly, if the claimant is assigned a “bad” judge, they will probably lose and must go to the District Court in Albany to win.
