It’s been more than 50 years since the last cigarette ad appeared on television in the United States.
In 1969, Congress passed a bill banning cigarette ads on television and radio. President Nixon signed it into law in April of that year, and it went into effect Jan. 2, 1970.
The last TV ad for cigarettes appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 1, 1970. It was for Virginia Slims and patted customers proudly on the back: “You’ve come a long way, Baby.”
The ban was a success. Self-reported adult smoking peaked in 1954 at 45%, and remained at 40% or more through the early 1970s, but has since gradually declined. The average rate of smoking across the decades fell from 40% in the 1970s to 32% in the 1980s, 26% in the 1990s, and 24% since 2000.
Now, the number of people who will admit to still smoking is said to be 21%. That’s provable progress, yet still not good enough.
It’s discouraging to see smokers still lighting up as soon as they get outside, where it’s at least legal, or stomping on their half-smoked butt just before they enter a public building.
It’s especially disheartening to see young smokers, who we know are signing up for early death by taking up a habit they think they will easily abandon when they choose but, disastrously, will not be able to.
Back in 1969, cigarette manufacturers were the biggest advertisers on television. They were paying a huge number of television’s bills.
You’d think that suddenly cutting off that amount of revenue would have virtually disabled the medium, but, of course, it didn’t.
Joe Camel had become a television regular. “Lucky Strike means fine tobacco (LSMFT)” and black-eyed Tareryton smokers who “would rather fight than switch” had become part of viewers’ everyday life.
Kent cigarettes pushed the notion that its micronite filters actually made smoking safer. Those filters were created from asbestos – as deadly as the cigarette smoke.
“Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.”
In Times Square in New York City, an enormous cowboy face above a building used to blow colossal smoke rings in “Marlboro Country.”
With all those messages now things of the past, you’d think smokers would have picked up on the smart – and economical – alternative of not breathing in poison smoke. And they have – some of them.
But, with one out of five Americans still abusing their lungs and other organs, obviously replacing ads to smoke with ads from health organizations warning against the habit hasn’t pierced every cranium.
Older smokers may, sadly, simply be unable to conquer the $10-a-pack addiction. But what about the young addicts? Don’t they see the suicide they are committing?
TV survived without cigarettes. And so did millions of former smokers.
What about the others?
