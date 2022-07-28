If we are ever going to save this planet we need to start taking steps to do so.
Even if they are just small steps like installing a new kind of garbage can like the City of Plattsburgh recently did.
The futuristic-looking garbage can, or “High Capacity Smart Solar Compactor” was installed at the intersection of Margaret and Bridge Street in downtown about a week ago.
With the ability to compact trash, it can hold up to 150 gallons of trash or five times more trash than a regular old-fashioned garbage can. And the best part about it, is that the trash is sealed in, which prevents it from blowing out all over downtown or from vandals getting inside.
It works kind of like a mailbox where the door opens, you deposit your item (in this case trash) and close it up after the item falls into the receptacle. No fuss and no messing with other garbage or having to smush it down yourself.
We’ve seen way too often garbage cans overflowing with trash that easily can fly out and wind up all over town creating an environmental nuisance. We’ve even seen trash piled up alongside overflowing trash cans as people just don’t want to deal with sticking their hand into other people’s garbage in order to make room for their waste.
Another nice feature of the smart trash can is that the new receptacle runs on solar power, and it sends digital alerts when it needs to be emptied. The city’s Department of Public Works will know when the trash can is nearly full and can more efficiently schedule pickup times.
The smart trash can is great idea, but it is not cheap. The city’s recent purchase cost $4,727, a hefty price for a garbage can one might think, but hopefully the benefits will outweigh the cost.
The benefits will be a cleaner downtown hopefully, and less maintenance for the city’s Department of Public Works to have to worry about.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said more smart trash cans may be added in the future after they analyze how well it works during a trial period.
“Not only does it make everybody’s job easier, it’s a little more effective with the use of time that we have and the resources that we have,” the mayor explained.
“Which is a benefit absolutely, but also, we get alerts from these cans that say ‘hey, I’m 80% full, I’m 90% full,’ so that we can be better at scheduling when we go out and empty these cans rather than having to drive around, and put eyes on it or get a phone call for example.”
Quite simply, as the mayor suggests, it is a better use of technology to help streamline governmental efficiencies.
It would be nice if the state and federal government could come up with some finances for municipalities like Plattsburgh to purchase more trash receptacles like the smart can. Or maybe the city can sell advertisements on the sides of the bin to help with the cost.
While it may not save the earth from environmental ruin all by itself, the smart trash can is a small step in the right direction that can be taken to make things so much better.
And that is what smart communities do.
