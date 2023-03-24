We’ve addressed in this space leading up to this season Major League Baseball’s attempts this year to speed up its games to mollify its critics.
Some, such as making pitchers pitch quickly instead of wandering around the mound, are promising. Others … well, we’ll see.
Here’s one, though, that is almost certain to lose more fans than it gains.
Last week, new guidelines on the pitch-clock rule were distributed to players. Therein was this note:
“New standards will be enforced for bat boys and bat girls, whose ability to quickly retrieve equipment will help efforts to speed up the game …. The league will evaluate the performances of bat boys and bat girls and could ask teams to replace them if their performance is considered substandard.”
By that is meant if they are too slow.
So we could see kids who are earning minimum wage for retrieving bats get fired if they’re seen as the least bit lethargic. What does it take, five or six seconds to run a bat back to the dugout? Will that determine whether a fan buys another ticket?
It will cause so much acrimony toward Commissioner Rob Manfred that he’ll be lucky to survive his tenure. It has already provoked virtually unanimous posts trying to outdo each other in excoriating him.
While it is undeniably in Major League Baseball’s best interests to speed up the game, it doesn’t seem as if young bat kids are lollygagging around the field and can be faulted for the game’s dawdling pace.
And, can you imagine the bitterness likely to fall on any team that fires a bat boy or bat girl? Send down a promising player to the minors and let the manager or general manager swallow hard at a press conference, but fire a bat kid, and let’s see who gets sent out to meet the media.
It has all the earmarks of a potentially promising strategy – speeding up the game – simply getting out of hand.
One minor-league team down South reportedly has a trained dog that retrieves bats to fulfill that role. What kind of public relations would accrue to a team having to fire the bat dog?
We have doubts that firing bat boys and bat girls will ever gain traction. It’s simply too cold a reaction to employ to accomplish a result. The outrage would be impossible to bear and still hope to attract crowds for the rest of the season.
If speeding up the game is the ultimate goal, which it apparently is, continue to focus on the players and trust the boys and girls to do their best, at their fastest pace, and spare them the indignity of being fired. In doing so, baseball may be sparing itself some well earned humiliation and resentment.
