The old saying two wrongs don't make a right probably has never been more applicable than it is to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at Sunday night's Academy Awards.
Was Rock wrong and over the line to make a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss? Yes, absolutely.
On the other hand, was Smith then wrong to walk across the stage and smack Rock in the face on live television and then sit down and profanely warn Rock to stop talking about his wife? Most definitely.
The incident blew up the social media world Sunday night and well into the week as pundits tossed back and forth thoughts of who was right and who was wrong.
Lost a bit in that conversation is the person in the middle of it all: Pinkett Smith.
It's pretty well known at this point that roasts are a classic feature of awards shows like the Oscars — poking some fun amid the pomp and circumstance of the night.
And among the internet chatter were those who say that people today can't "take a joke" anymore.
Yes, a little light ribbing can be fun if you're in on the joke. But Pinkett Smith's sour expression made it very clear that she was not.
It seems that Rock — who directed a 2009 documentary on the struggles black women face when being judged on their hairstyles, and who has made jokes at Pinkett Smith's expense before — should have known how deep such a jab would cut.
And it also seems like, without the slap incident, many people were ready to laugh Pinkett Smith's discomfort off and move on.
Why should she have to sit there and take it? If that was your loved one, would you tell them to "lighten up?"
But, we know one thing for sure: Smith's violence was not the answer and we can't stress that enough.
We read in local police reports every day of people using violence to get what they want and we need to do everything we can to have less of that in the world.
As some writers have noted, domestic violence comes from people who think it's okay to hit people like Smith did to get their way.
Some people, likely even people you know, live in fear every day of being hit like that for saying "the wrong thing", so that's the last kind of behavior we want to see from a celebrity like Smith, who whether he likes it or not, serves as somewhat of a role model.
So, again, hitting someone is not the answer.
But hopefully this whole situation can remind people that it's okay in comedy to point out: "Hey, that's not funny."
