Ski season is almost here and that makes many in our region very happy.
The North Country is blessed to have some of the finest ski resorts not only in the east, but in the nation.
We have Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain, Titus Mountain and Beartown all within an easy car ride away. Not to mention, there are also plenty of other great places to ski not too far away in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Skiing, and of course snowboarding, not only offer a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy some exercise and recreation in the cold of winter, it also is a major economic pump for our region and regions across the country.
According to the National Ski Areas Association, there were 473 ski areas in operation across 37 states in the U.S. in 2021-22.
New York leads the way with 52 ski areas, followed by Michigan with 39, Wisconsin with 33, Colorado with 32 and California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont all with 26 each.
Maine has 21 and Minnesota has 20, followed by Idaho with 18, Montana with 16, and Utah and Washington with 15 each. Massachusetts has 12 ski areas.
These places do great business. Of the 60.6 million visits to ski areas in the nation in 2021-22, 12.6 million were at resorts in the northeast. That was topped only by the 25.2 million visits in the Rocky Mountain region.
The National Ski Areas Association says the alpine ski, telemark ski and snowboard industries contribute more than $55 billion in retail spending to the U.S. economy each year.
This includes purchases made by skiers and snowboarders across all 50 states for equipment, travel expenses and services.
The U.S. alpine ski, telemark ski and snowboard industries also account for about 533,000 jobs, the association says.
Great skiiing is largely dependent upon the weather, and fortunately we live in an area where we get plenty of snow, and if we don’t, it is usually cold enough to allow ski areas to make their own snow.
As a result, ski seasons are typically quite strong around here.
The industry did take a hit two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced ski areas to close in early March, cutting several valuable weeks off their seasons.
Resorts are still trying to rebound from the estimated $2 billion loss the pandemic caused, but the sport remains popular and many are expecting another strong season this winter.
That’s good news for places like Lake Placid and Malone who host ski areas and rely on a robust crowd each winter.
We do realize that skiing is not cheap and not everyone can afford to participate, but there are ways to make it work. Many resorts offer competitive packages and there are deals for students.
An EPIC pass can get you on the slopes at several locations for a reasonable price, but prices for those go up Nov. 20 so hurry.
Here’s to plenty of snow this winter; cold, but not too cold, temperatures and crowded slopes for all to enjoy.
