The City of Plattsburgh has received a $100,000 donation to improve its skatepark at Melissa L. Penfield Park and it has the potential to help create a flagship entertainment venue for the city.
The donation comes from the Lake Champlain Transportation Company, the outfit that has operated the ferry service across Lake Champlain for decades.
The funding will work in concert with the city’s Parks Renewal Project, which is a larger project of a $1.5 million investment to redesign five parks in the city.
The skatepark features several ramps and obstacles for skaters, young and old, to jump on and try the latest tricks. It has sat largely untouched for years and is in great need of fixing up.
Melissa L. Penfield Park is one of the city’s great public parks. It features a baseball diamond, a Little League field and areas for soccer and other sports. It also has a dog park and a nice shaded picnic area with plenty of parking.
There is also a football field that is now used mostly for soccer.
It’s not a perfect park in that the center field fence on the baseball field is too close, the football/soccer field could use some upgrades, and the abandoned old handball courts are a dinosaur, but it is still a great park.
An improved skatepark would be a boon to the venue and no doubt would help to attract more people.
Quality of life is often referred to when listing the positive features of places to live, and Plattsburgh has largely done well in that category over the years. Let’s not forget that it was quality of life that kept Plattsburgh Air Force Base open in 1991 when it was pitted against Loring AFB in extreme Northern Maine for possible closure by the federal Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
BRACC Commissioner Duane Cassidy said then that Plattsburgh had great quality of life and people in the Air Force wanted to live here while they really did not want to live in Limestone, Maine. The base was slated for closure just two years later, but for reasons altogether different than quality of life.
We have Lake Champlain, proximity to the Adirondacks, Lake Placid, Montreal and Burlington, and crime is not a major concern, although always a threat in any community.
Improving an aging skatepark might not seem like a major investment in improving the overall quality of life in the City of Plattsburgh, but it is one of many smaller items that all add up to creating a place worth living in and enjoying by a range of people with different interests — including skating.
It is also in step with the city’s introduction to Parks Comes Alive!, a new event this year designed to highlight the city’s parks and get more use out of them. As we’ve said, the city’s parks are great, but they are sometimes seen by residents as an afterthought and not a top destination for a summer or fall evening.
Boosting the park’s profiles is sure to get more use out of them, which hopefully allows residents to see that their hometown does have a lot to offer.
Creating a nice place to live is becoming even more important these days as folks now have a much greater ability to work remotely anywhere on the globe. Plattsburgh and the surrounding area should not get caught behind in the department of recruiting remote workers, which is fast becoming a growing field.
Improving the skatepark is one small step towards that and hopefully we will see more similar investments by the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.