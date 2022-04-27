High gas prices have been affecting motorists for months now and it does not appear to be getting better anytime soon.
Filling up your tank is cutting into personal finances at a rate where people are beginning to really feel it in the wallet.
Everyone has their opinions as to why gas prices are climbing so much, but in the end, the price is mostly out of our control.
The only thing we can do as commuters is take steps to mitigate the high costs and there are a few that will help.
Here is a list of ideas from Joey Johnston of incharge.org.
Join a Fuel Rewards Program
Several national gas station and grocery store chains offer fuel rewards programs in an attempt to get you to be loyal to their brand. However, be sure to familiarize yourself with their rules about how much you can save and how much you have to spend to utilize the rewards.
Shop around Using Apps
One of the worst feelings in the world is filling your tank full of gas and then driving 100 yards down the road and seeing significantly cheaper fuel prices. To avoid that, use popular apps such as GasBuddy or Waze.
Plan Your Fill Ups
Gas prices tend to climb after 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings before travel-heavy weekends and holidays. Various studies show that prices tend to be their lowest on Mondays and Tuesdays and steadily climb as the weekend approaches.
Kick the Tires
Studies show that under-inflated tires result in one cent more of fuel being burned per mile as opposed to when the tires are properly inflated. If you drive around 350 miles on a full tank, that’s $3.50 you’re wasting between fill-ups.
Synthetic Oil Makes a Difference
When pressed for a decision by the mechanic at the oil change shop, pick synthetic oil because it makes a dramatic difference in the amount of friction on your engine and its efficiency. Sure, a fully synthetic oil change is often twice as much as a normal oil change, but it will ultimately pay off in the life of your engine and the efficiency with which it runs.
Drive with Patience and Sanity
If saving money on gas is important, take your foot off the gas when you can just coast to the stoplight. When that light changes, ease your way through the intersection and gradually build up speed. When you get on an interstate or turnpike highway, utilize the cruise control option so you maintain a steady pace rather than the stop-and-go driving that sucks up so much gas.
Plan Your Trips
Instead of doing your errands on weekends or off days, try and knock them out in one trip before or after work. As you are making your daily commute, take note of gas stations with the best prices and shopping areas where you can knock out those errands without having to make out-of-the way trips later in the week.
Roll up Those Windows and Turn the AC Down
Sure, it takes more gasoline to run the AC, but it also greatly affects the drag on a vehicle when the windows are down, and the breeze is howling through your car. The thinking here is that you should run the AC as low as possible and keep your windows rolled up tight. It’s critical in hot summer months to avoid putting extra strain on the engine by blasting the AC full bore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.