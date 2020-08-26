Signs have taken on new significance during the coronavirus pandemic.
That inspired some thoughts on signage:
Reminders: There is messaging everywhere that tells us how to stay safe. Years from now, we will remember the signs on store doors and floors reminding us to wear our masks and about where to stand and what direction to walk down aisles.
Signs also denote the allowed capacity in each store and restaurant and direct us to different entrances and exits, which are sometimes monitored by employees who are counting customers or disinfecting carts or hands.
Plain prices: Stores are encouraging people not to handle merchandise unless they want to buy it. Then, it's important that prices are easily seen.
Often, you have to pick up the item and look on the bottom for a price. Some don't even have prices anywhere on them or the shelf. That is especially true at specialty shops.
Help everyone out by showing prices either by immediately visible price tags or clear shelf signage.
Signs of scrubbing: Hotels and rentals are leaving messages to let lodgers know that they are using stringent cleaning protocol.
Take, for example, this room card at a Fairfield Inn:
"Rest assured that this room has been properly disinfected and cleaned just for you. We have done the following to ensure your safety," it reads, going on to explain that light switches, remotes, phones, air-conditioning units, door handles, trash cans, curtain rods and more had been disinfected and linens washed "by thoroughly trained associates wearing required personal protective equipment." It also said all rooms are then inspected by a department supervisor.
Hotels know that travelers need reassurance, and these small signs help achieve that.
Courting customers: It is shameful that it took New York state so long to allow Champlain Centre and other malls to open their food courts when restaurant interiors (some with cramped space and low ceilings) were long before operating at half-capacity.
Mall food courts are finally open. Champlain Centre has signs on each table signaling that it has been sanitized and is available.
The mall has also numerous virus safety signs posted, including one that directs people to new no-touch entrance doors, where a wave of the hand gets you in.
City signs: The signs referring to the downtown development proposed by Prime in the City of Plattsburgh aren't tied to the pandemic, though they cropped up during it.
Dotting city streets are red signs that urge "Vote no on Prime," and newer, competing yellow signs that proclaim: "Support progress. Vote yes on Prime."
The problem is that the signs are leading many city residents to think that a public referendum is planned where they will get to vote yes or no on the controversial housing/retail plan.
In reality, the votes are being made or have been made only by members of the City Council, city Zoning and Planning boards and the Clinton County Planning Board.
Some day, all the current turmoil will be over, and the world will have a chance to reflect on all the changes wrought by this virus.
Part of what we remember will be the signs that we created in striving for safety and sanity.
