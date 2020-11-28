The rise in local coronavirus cases brings new urgency to the annual "Shop Small" campaign.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is traditionally known as Small-Business Saturday, and every year the Press-Republican reminds readers of the importance of buying from locally owned stores not just that day but throughout the year.
That message has never been as important as it is now, during a pandemic that has devastated small businesses across the United States. Right here in our region, you have likely seen evidence of the impact; closed restaurants and empty storefronts are easy to spot.
Governments have imposed restrictions on businesses in an effort to keep people from being their worst enemies by crowding into small spaces. Instead, we have learned to shop in a new way: wearing face masks, standing 6 feet away from others, not touching what we don't need to touch.
More and more customers are also turning to online shopping. And curbside pickup, a concept that was previously offered by just a few groceries stores, is now pretty much a necessity for any business that hopes to survive.
Business owners in your community can't make it without your support. And if they have to shut down, fewer jobs will be available and less sales tax will be generated for use by local governments.
All that will directly affect you because if your city or town doesn't have as much money coming in, property taxes will have to rise to pay for services.
But the news is not all dire. People do now seem to realize the importance of shopping local and have been making an effort to get takeout from area restaurants and shop at local stores.
The National Retail Federation actually predicts that sales this November and December could increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 as people look to make the holidays special despite COVID-19. Over the past five years, holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5%.
Online and other non-store sales will increase between 20% and 30%, the federation expects.
The season has already started out in an unusual way with more stores closed on Thanksgiving and traditional "Black Friday" sales extended over several days to prevent overcrowding at stores.
While we strongly encourage North Country residents to look for the unique items and personal service offered at local stores, we also believe that businesses have to do their part to draw customers.
They need to offer special sales and service so people have the incentive to eschew online shopping. Small businesses can offer online sales, delivery and curbside pickup, as the major retailers do. Those are options that customers crave these days.
Gift cards, which can also be purchased on line from local stores, are also a good option.
Some stores have cut back on virus precautions, no longer wiping down sales counters and credit-card readers after each use, not having hand sanitizer and cart wipes available and failing to enforce mask mandates. That is a mistake; people won't shop where they don't feel safe.
Every chamber of commerce in the area has figures to prove that small businesses are the backbone of the North Country economy. Let's not allow COVID-19 to break it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.