Remember in 2005 when thousands of area residents turned up for the "Stop Hate" rally in Plattsburgh?
Let's do it again on Saturday.
That's when a "No Justice, No Peace, Walk for Change" rally is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Park in Plattsburgh.
It will have to be a little different this time, coming, as it does, in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. But the message is so crucially important that we encourage people to show up and hope the city will close nearby streets so everyone can spread out and social distance as much as possible.
No one should attend Saturday without a mask. Health officials in other areas that have held rallies encourage more signs, noisemakers, clapping and speeches and less chanting and shouting.
This rally will look different from the one that drew thousands of people to downtown Plattsburgh to oppose what turned out to be a small protest by the vitriolic Westboro Baptist Church. But the message is the same: Hate is wrong. Love - of everyone - is the only true path forward.
Back then, the North Country demonstrated its opposition to the homophobic message promoted by the Westboro publicity-seekers, who were reacting to Plattsburgh having elected an openly gay mayor, Daniel Stewart.
It was a landmark moment in North Country history because the turnout was so overwhelming and the anti-hate message was displayed so prominently.
Area churches and synagogues got involved then, and we urge them to do so again this Saturday. It is a perfect time, as faith services are limited, to devote effort toward organizing a response to racism, which is a type of hate.
"We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form," Pope Francis tweeted Wednesday. "At the same time, we have to recognize that violence is self-destructive and self-defeating."
We are confident that Plattsburgh won't see the vandalism, violence and looting that urban cities have experienced and that Plattsburgh City Police and New York State Police, if they are also involved, will exercise patience, restraint and even solidarity as they oversee the public's right to express opinions.
Peaceful rallies, with hundreds in attendance, have already been held in Saranac Lake, Potsdam and Watertown. Let's make the one in Plattsburgh an event that children can attend and witness the example set by adults.
(As an aside, we want to address the slogan "Black Lives Matter." Some people see an invisible, unintended "Only" in front of that. Those people are misinterpreting the meaning, and they sometimes instead push for "All Lives Matter." Instead, mentally add the word "too" after "Black Lives Matter." And proudly carry those #BLM signs.)
Everyone knows that racism exists in the North Country. We have heard racist comments and seen those few who insist on brandishing confederate flags even though it is widely known that they represent racism.
It isn't enough be silently enraged by those people, the systemic racial inequality in America and the horrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Let's decry racism publicly and push for change that will bring equality and justice.
Saturday's rally is the perfect place to get started - to show, once again, that in the North Country, we reject hate.
