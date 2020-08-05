No matter what decision is made about school reopenings, it will be crucial that teachers, staff, parents and students all approach the new academic year with patience, flexibility and cooperation.
COVID-19 has put us all in an unprecedented predicament. But we have learned to adapt to our changing world.
School personnel, parents and students would give anything to see a return to business as usual when classes resume in September. But they also know that isn't possible.
Fortunately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not tied the decision about North Country schools to the much more complicated situation in New York City and Long Island. School reopenings will follow the same regional, science-based pattern that businesses did.
"Schools in a region can reopen if that region is in Phase IV of reopening and if its daily infection rate remains 5 percent or lower using a 14-day average since unPAUSE was lifted," state guidelines explain.
Clinton, Essex, Franklin and the other counties in the North Country have had low infection rates since the start of the crisis. Although new cases have been confirmed in recent weeks, we still have numbers that would be the envy of most of the rest of the nation.
Safety is the main issue with school reopenings, and there is a great deal of uncertainty because so much is still unknown about the coronavirus.
Can we ensure that kids will be safe? We know they are less likely to contract the virus, but child deaths have still been linked to COVID-19. Even one death of a local child would be horrifying.
And what about kids spreading the virus to teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodial staff and others who are susceptible to its ravages? Will masks, handwashing and hand sanitizer be enough to protect the people who work so hard to educate our kids?
Most child-care centers in the region are now open and operating with safety protocols in place. But how will it work for the wide range of ages in a K-12 school? Look at the decision made by hundreds of teenagers and young adults to attend a recent party in Altona. Young minds are not famous for astute thinking.
Consider also the expense and logistics of establishing all the protective barriers and social-distancing that school will require. Teachers and administrators are creative people, and they have all devised reopening plans, which had to be submitted to the state by July 31.
It appears most likely that some kind of hybrid classes would be established, with teachers working with smaller groups of students in a mix of in-class and online learning.
That will be challenging for parents, who will need to figure out how they can juggle their jobs and on/off child-care needs.
Once open, districts will always be at risk of having to send kids home again at any point in the school year. "Schools will close if the regional infection rate rises above 9 percent, using a 7-day average," state guidelines mandate. That could mean a sudden switch to online-only learning.
Adaptability will be key to school success.
Everyone knows it is important for children to get back into classrooms, to learn from professional educators and develop necessary social skills.
We know school personnel and families will make whatever plan is chosen work because they have the perfect incentive: the future of our children.
