We’ve said it before – and we’ve all thought it – many times: We in the North Country are lucky to be surrounded and embedded with magnificence in scenery, history and, these days, even in weather.
All of that not only rewards us with elements to appreciate on our own but with factors that draw visitors in to appreciate for themselves and, while here, help pay our bills.
We can’t help but admire some of our neighbors, too. Especially this time of year, is there a better small community to call home than Saratoga?
Saratoga, just beyond our southern fringe, has plenty going for it – like our environment, history and beauty are just two. But the main attraction of Saratoga, of course, is a race track virtually unparalleled anywhere in America or on Earth, for that matter.
The City of Saratoga Springs, with a population of about 29,000, is slightly bigger than Plattsburgh, which has about 20,000. It has a world-class performing arts center, museums, a lake, all kinds of entertainment attractions and much more.
But, oh, that Saratoga Race Course. On a par with Churchill Downs, the site of the Kentucky Derby, but so much classier, more beautiful and with so much character.
It is New York State’s horse-racing capital, which is saying something, with Belmont Park on Long Island.
During the six weeks Saratoga hosts the best of racing anywhere during the summer months, the community takes on a whole new character. No longer just another attractive small city, it is the magnet for an entire population of high-end racing fans.
Go there, and you may bump into a celebrity or two; you surely will rub shoulders with the wealthy from all corners. The city undergoes a transformation seen very few places.
During August, one of the downtown restaurants there includes a $110 steak on the menu. Try that kind of pricing in February and see how that works out for you. But, while the track’s open, no one flinches when they glance at that menu.
Interestingly, merchants at the track no longer take cash for their products and services. It’s credit card only.
And the layout of the spectator stands has changed from year to year. This year, the pricier clubhouse seating has given way to equality up and down.
For 150 years, Saratoga Race Course has been a landmark for racing fans and others interested in seeing the best that sport has to offer, and in the most spectacular surroundings available.
We, just north of there, are indeed fortunate to be within shouting – and easy driving – distance. We have our own attractions that appeal to a wide variety of audiences. But August and September in Saratoga are world class.
And there are offshoots. Next weekend, Saratoga will host a Phish concert – remember when many thousands showed up at the recently closed Plattsburgh Air Force Base to see that rock group? – and the Travers, perhaps horse racing’s fourth-biggest race.
Yes, we have plenty of things to brag about in the North Country. Proximity to Saratoga is certainly one of them.
