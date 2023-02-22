The Town of Saranac has had more than its fair share of tragedy lately.
Yet, they have inspired us all with their strength, compassion and generosity.
There have been four such instances in recent days where the community has come together enmasse to lend a hand, and they have not hesitated one bit.
Earlier this month, a benefit was held for little Cali Neri, a two-year-old who is bravely recovering from encephalitis caused Powassan virus infection.
The condition has left her unable to speak and unable to move much of her body.
But the Saranac family has been receiving support, both financial and emotional, from the North Country and beyond.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up at gofund.me/49f6b212, with a goal of $13,500 that has long been surpassed and now raised to a goal of $17,000.
At the benefit on Feb. 11, hundreds showed up at Assumption of Mary Church in Redford to show support and love. It was an amazing event.
As Cali continued her battle, the community learned of the death of Jacob P. Merrill, 25, of Redford, who was killed in a snowmobile accident in nearby Franklin County on Feb. 6.
Merrill was described by friends as a person who would light up a room when he walked in.
His family and friends all came together to raise funds for his funeral and other expenses as they grieved the loss of a man much too young.
As of Tuesday, $11,055 was raised of a $7,000 goal on the GoFundMe fundraiser page at https://gofund.me/9da08f6c.
On Feb. 11, tragedy struck in Redford and three people died in an overnight fire on Strackville Road.
Robert D. Velie, 21, his girlfriend Katelynn D. Damour, 23, who was pregnant with their unborn son, and her two-year-old son, Diesel A. Cook, all perished in the blaze.
The Velie’s family and community immediately rallied to help them in any way they could. A GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/99ed699b) was set up and within hours the goal of $25,000 was far surpassed. As of Feb. 21 the fund totaled $55,076.
An amazing show of support in such a dark time.
This past Saturday, another fire destroyed a farm and a house at the O’Connell-Nason property on Duquette Road. The fire included a massive explosion of a propane tank that sent pieces of metal flying as a far as 1,400 feet.
The community rallied yet again to help the family out.
Three days after the fire, $12,165 was raised of a $10,000 goal on the GoFundMe fundraiser page at https://gofund.me/ed2a1de0.
The fact that people in Saranac are so quick to respond when one of their brothers or sisters is in need should be no surprise. Saranac is like every other community in the North Country: It has a heart as big as the Adirondacks.
For decades upon decades the folks of this region have shown again and again just how caring, generous and supportive they can be.
Whether it’s an ice storm, a snowstorm, a flood, a prison break, accidents, sickness or fires, people rush to help without question or fail.
While we do not wish that any hardship visits anyone in our region, it is comforting to know that if it does, there will be people ready to help, and isn’t that the way life should be.
Clinton County Legislator Patty Waldron, who represents Saranac, said the giving spirit goes back generations.
“This area was settled by clans and a lot of them are still here and they all know each other so when something happens they just reach out to help,” Waldron said.
It’s easy to get caught up in all the political division that we see every day and get angry with those who view things differently, but perhaps we should stop a moment and think about what really matters, and that is the well being of all of us.
If we spend more time thinking of and doing for others we won’t have time to be angry at the stuff politicians want us to be angry at.
In our view, that’s a much better way to live: The true North Country way.
