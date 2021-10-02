The Saranac River Trail Greenway Treadwells Mills Connector is another step in completing what figures to be a world-class trail system that will greatly enhance our area in many ways.
The new 1.5-mile spur is now open for your enjoyment. It begins off Route 22 across from Plattsburgh International Airport near the Pike's Cantonment site.
It is a gravel trail suitable for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs as well as foot traffic. The path winds along the southern bank of the Saranac River through forest and then under the Interstate 87 overpass.
After passing through a chainlink fence, it winds past the hydroelectric facility property and then up a steep, but short hill. From there, it leads you to a scenic vista featuring the majestic Adirondack Mountains.
It then continues along the road for about three-quarters of a mile, ending at the Military Turnpike near the dam.
A walk down this path, especially in the coming days of fall foliage season, is sure to take your breath away, and give you a moment to think, breathe and just enjoy the magnificent area we live in.
The Treadwells Mills Connector is part of the overall 27-mile trail that has been in the works for about a decade. When complete, the trail will connect the City of Plattsburgh to the Town of Saranac along the river, and all points in between.
Such a trail figures to benefit the area in so many aspects.
It offers recreation in the form of hiking, biking, fishing, paddle sports, snowshoeing, cross country skiing; history as it covers lands that have been inhabited in some form for thousands of years, and it bolsters commerce as yet another great tourist attraction for the North Country.
As officials said at the recent soft opening of the new spur, the North Country is a four-season destination and a functional river trail will be a perfect fit for the region.
It fits perfectly with other spurs that have already been completed in the Town of Plattsburgh on LaPierre Lane and in the Town of Schuyler Falls on River Street.
It's not easy to pull off such a project as a new trail spur, and it doesn't happen overnight. It takes full collaboration of public and private partners to get it done.
Fortunately, the City of Plattsburgh, the Town of Plattsburgh, the Town of Schuyler Falls, Town of Saranac, Clinton County and the state have all worked together with the Saranac River Trail Inc., an all-volunteer non-profit organization, to get the trail off and running.
Projects such as these are not cheap. There have been grants secured by the city, county and towns for development, but fundraising is an ongoing effort.
Public support in the form of volunteers or donations are always welcome.
Donations go towards helping cover the costs of planning, development and promotion of the Saranac River Trail. For more information and to make a donation go to saranacrivertrailgreenway@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.