The decision by the International Olympic Committee to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in the women's event tonight is extremely disappointing.
Valieva, 15, tested positive for the banned drug, trimetazidine, Dec. 25 at the Russian championships, according to published reports.
The medication is intended to increase blood flow to the heart for those who experience angina due to blocked arteries and could increase athletic endurance.
Valieva started Olympic competition with a first-place finish in the women's single skating short program portion of the team event last Sunday in Beijing. The Russian team won gold in the event.
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency then said it was notified of the positive result Feb. 8 and issued the suspension.
Valieva appealed the suspension. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, the world's top legal body for sports, effectively cleared Valieva on Monday to remain active in the competition, reports said.
Arbitrators reportedly cleared Valieva by declining appeals from the World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC and the International Skating Union to reinstate a suspension the Russian Anti-Doping Agency initially levied against the 15-year-old figure skater.
News reports said that the International Olympic Committee said it "has to follow the rule of law to allow" Valieva to compete, but no medals will be distributed for any country if she reaches the podium in any event, or for any country from last week's team figure skating competition.
Team USA and Japan won't receive their respective silver and bronze medals from the team event until the issue is resolved.
This is ridiculous.
It seems clear that Valieva failed the drug test, which means she cheated. Yes, there is the question of how much a 15-year-old should be held responsible, but her handlers clearly crossed the line, and proper consequences should be administered.
This is not the first time Russians have been involved in cheating in sports.
In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued Russia a four-year suspension from global competition because of doping and a cover-up.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced that suspension to two years in 2020 after Russia appealed.
Russian athletes now compete as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Winter Games and Summer Games.
This also seems like a joke. You are either banned or you are not.
It is quite obvious that the rules, and potential penalties, mean nothing to the Russian sports establishment. Even with an international competition ban in effect, they rubbed it in the world's face by allowing Valieva to take a banned substance.
What's worse is that she didn't need to cheat. Valieva was, and still is now, the odds on favorite to win the gold in the women's individual event. She was the first woman ever to land a quad jump when she did so during the team event, and is an amazing talent.
The decision to allow her to compete is a slap in the face to every athlete who ever competed cleanly.
It seems the Russians will never learn, and until the world gets serious and issues some real penalties, why should they change if they keep getting away with it?
Tara Lipinski, a 1998 figure skating gold medalist from the U.S. summed it up aptly when she posted on social media Monday.
"Regardless of age or timing of the test/results, I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport," Lipinski wrote.
We couldn't have said it any better.
