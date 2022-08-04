Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.