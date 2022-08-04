It is with great sadness and reverence that we say good-bye to the great Vin Scully.
Scully, who many believe to be the greatest baseball announcer of all-time, died Tuesday at the age of 94 at his home in California.
Scully called games, mostly for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1950 to 2016, having worked in both the teams’ home towns of Brooklyn until 1957, and then Los Angeles.
He also worked for other outlets, namely CBS and NBC, doing golf, football and other baseball games. But he was most famous for his work behind the mic at Dodger Stadium all those years.
The thing that made fans notice Scully was his voice. His amazing, heavenly voice.
But it wasn’t just the sound of his voice, it was how he used it to infuse emotions and passion into the stories that he told while calling a baseball game.
A genius at weaving in everyday life stories while a batter fouls off three or four pitches, Scully could mesmerize any fan, and leave them anxiously waiting for the climax of one of his remarkable stories.
One that stands out in particular came from his very last game as a Dodger announcer when he recalled the time when as a small lad, he actually fell in love with baseball, which led him on towards his storied career.
It was Oct. 2, 1936, when Scully then 8, actually “8 and three-quarters” as he said, was walking home from grammar school in New York City that afternoon when he strolled by a Chinese laundry.
He saw in the window a box score of Game 2 of the World Series had been pasted on the glass. The box score revealed that the New York Giants had been walloped by the crosstown New York Yankees 18-4.
He said he felt so sorry for the poor Giants getting beat so badly that day, that he became a Giants fan.
As a member of the New York City Police Athletic League and the Catholic Youth, he was able to attend Giants games for free, which he did often after school. That experience made him fall in love with not only the Giants, but with baseball itself.
In 1950, he got his big break with the Dodgers at the young age of just 22, and began calling their games on the radio. That match lasted 67 years until Scully stepped aside after the 2016 regular season.
Nearly seven decades of calling baseball games. What an amazing record.
During his career, Scully called many memorable moments including the famous error by Bill Buckner of the Boston Red Sox when the ball rolled through his legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, and the astounding Game 1 winning home run by an injured Kirk Gibson of the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series.
Scully just had a way of making listening to a ball game so much more enjoyable, and he didn’t do it with flash or in a bombastic way. He just rolled out the syllables, painted a picture and made us all feel a little bit better.
You could almost say that he was baseball announcing’s Mr. Rogers.
His final message that he delivered after his last game says it all.
“You and I have been friends for a long time, but I know in my heart that I’ve always needed you more than you’ve ever needed me, and I’ll miss our time together more than I can say. But you know what? There will be a new day and eventually a new year. and when the upcoming winter gives way to spring, rest assured, once again it will be “time for Dodger baseball.” So this is Vin Scully wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”
Rest in peace, Vin Scully, and thanks for the memories.
