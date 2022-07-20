There is a call to resume passenger train service between Montreal and New York City, and you can add us to the list of those who want it done now.
The service, known as Amtrak’s Adirondack Line has been suspended for more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The line normally would make stops in Albany, and more locally, in Plattsburgh and Rouses Point.
The train is a great way to travel if you don’t have a vehicle, don’t like flying or don’t like riding a bus. For decades it has been perfect for those who want to go to New York City from the Plattsburgh area in an easy fashion.
It also served as a great travel option for so many SUNY Plattsburgh students who needed it to travel back and forth to school from home in the city or Long Island.
A quick hop up to Montreal on the train is also a nice treat from time to time. From Montreal, you can catch a Via Rail train to anywhere in Canada. The trip up the St. Lawrence to historic Quebec City is a beautiful trip.
It’s a great way to get to Quebec in some comfort and warmth for the annual Winter Carnival.
But for more than two years, we haven’t been able to enjoy the train rides north and south due to COVID.
A lot of public transportation was halted when COVID first hit in March of 2020, and severe restrictions were put on border crossings with Canada.
But most of those restrictions have been lifted and travel between the two countries is close to being back to normal.
Air travel restrictions have also loosened up and people are riding on buses and subways daily.
It seems to make sense for Amtrak to resume the Adirondack Line between New York City and Montreal.
Unfortunately, we have seen some things eliminated due to COVID that turn out to be gone forever as business and government were forced to undertake a whole new approach to streamlining.
We would hope that is not the case with Amtrak and the Adirondack Line.
The line has been well used. According to a letter to Amtrak leadership from U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, 2019 saw an increase of 117,490 riders, or 5.1%, compared to fiscal year 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic made fiscal year 2019 the last full fiscal year on record.
Gillibrand, who along with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Democrat Charles Schumer and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), are urging Amtrak to restore the service, acknowledged the challenges faced by Amtrak and other public transportation systems, as well as how Congress can help.
“As shown through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congress is willing and able to assist in helping public transportation agencies return to normal service, and, if possible, expand,” Gillibrand said.
“However, Amtrak must ensure that the Adirondack and other suspended lines do not face unnecessary delays due to its impact on the region. The senators are concerned that further delays in the resumption of services, such as those due to the requalification of train and engine crews, would hurt the North Country’s economy as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“This is a large economic driver in the community, as total tourism accounts for over 16 percent of the Adirondack region’s share of employment in 2020,” the letter said.
Hopefully Amtrak will heed the calls to resume the Adirondack Line service, and we will once again see the silver train coursing through our communities on a daily basis just like the old days.
