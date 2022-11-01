Every year at this time, we are used to getting bombarded with political campaign advertisements on television, in print, on the radio, on billboards and lawn signs.
We’re used to seeing these placards all around town and hearing and seeing bombastic television and radio ads where candidates promise you the moon if elected, and dramatically tell you just how terrible their opponent is.
We usually take it with a grain of salt and just chalk it up to politicians being politicians.
But this year, as in recent years, the political campaign advertising seems to have reached a new low.
It seems that flat-out lying is no longer off limits. In fact, it seems to be the preferred method of the day. Just say whatever you want. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not.
This strategy, of course, is known as negative campaigning. As we said, it’s been around for years, but at the level it is now, it has become deeply concerning.
The goal of negative campaigning is to convince voters to not vote for a certain candidate because of their character flaws or outrageous positions on issues, which they paint as extremely harmful.
Candidates figure if they are discrediting their opponents, they themselves will look better.
And the higher the office they’re campaigning for, it seems the worse the ads become.
Such a tactic can certainly backfire as many voters are so turned off by negative ads that they gravitate toward the candidate who behaves more appropriately regardless of party or platforms.
But surprisingly, negative ads are somewhat effective.
Voters who are not sure who to vote for or who don’t know anything about the issues, can be swayed by all these outright lies if they do not question them and their sources.
That is why we strongly urge all voters to do their research and get themselves informed about the candidates and the issues.
Most negative ads attack the opponent for a myriad of perceived faults. These ads usually say nothing to promote the attacker.
It seems that gone are the days of candidates touting only good messages about themselves and what their platforms are. These kinds of ads have been replaced by pure vitriol and we as an electorate are worse off for it.
So please, voters, do not be fooled by the tactic of negative campaigning. There are plenty of sources to find valid information about candidates and what they stand for.
The Press-Republican has recently published stories about candidates running in all the major local and state races this year. In those stories, candidates talked about their qualifications, their position on issues and their plans for the future.
We encourage voters to check those stories out on our website.
Yes, there was some negative positions taken, but nothing like what we’ve seen in negative advertisements and certainly more substantial than a 30-second TV spot.
Early voting started this past Saturday and will go through Sunday, Nov. 6. Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day.
There’s still plenty of time to make an informed decision, and we hope all voters take the opportunity.
After all, it’s your democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.