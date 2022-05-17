The horrifying mass shooting in Buffalo this past weekend should serve as a reminder that we still most certainly do have a problem with gun violence.
An 18-year-old white male opened fire at a Tops Grocery store in Buffalo, killing 10 and wounding three others. The shooter wore military-style fatigues, was draped in bullet-proof armor and had a camera attached to a black helmet.
This, obviously, is not normal.
Law enforcement officials said suspected gunman Payton Gendron, 18, drove 200 miles from his hometown of Conklin, New York, to Buffalo after searching out and specifically targeting a predominantly Black neighborhood, the Associated Press reported.
He shot 11 Black people and two white people at the grocery store, authorities said. Ten people died, all of them Black.
A 180-page document, purportedly written by Gendron, gives plans for the attack and makes references to other racist shootings. The document also outlines a racist ideology rooted in a belief that the U.S. should belong only to white people, the AP story said.
All others, the document said, were “replacers” who should be eliminated by force or terror. The attack was intended to intimidate all non-white, non-Christian people and get them to leave the country, it said.
Authorities were still trying to authenticate the manifesto, but it shows that Gendron appeared to be moved to violence by the “Replacement Theory.” Some believe Democrats are encouraging immigration from Latin America in order to gain more voting allies to replace non-white, non-Christian Americans.
Unfortunately. it seems that there are lot of people who believe this sinister idea that non-white people are becoming an invasive force in the country.
It doesn’t help when politicians and television talk show hosts fan the flames by raging about such theories and warning people that they need to be very concerned.
People like Gendron see these statements as rallying cries to fulfill their mission of violence.
With the availability of so many guns in our country, the last thing we need is public officials stirring up radicals for the sole purpose of gaining votes and solidifying their own power base.
The campaign committee of North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference Chair, was criticized last year for an advertisement that said “radical Democrats” were planning a “permanent election insurrection” by granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants who would create a permanent liberal majority in Washington, according to the Associated Press.
Discussing immigration policy is one thing, but putting the issue in such militaristic terms seems to be another.
Stefanik says she denounces political violence.
Let’s hope that is true and that she can speak up to denounce the themes of hate and white supremacy that fester around the immigration debate.
Until we, as a society, confront this evilness, there will be more shooting incidents like that in Buffalo, and more innocent lives will be lost. The political division in this country is heartbreaking, and for what?
So entrenched politicians who seem to have little idea of what every-day Americans are facing, can continue to feather their own nests and hold onto and add more power by keeping people ensconced in hatred?
That’s not leadership. That’s self-absorption, and we need far less of it, and we certainly don’t need to fall for it.
