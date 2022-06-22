We are pretty lucky here in the North Country in that we don’t have to worry about major crimes happening in our area every day.
Yes, we do get the occasional stunning case such as the murder in the City of Plattsburgh of Melissa Myers on June 4, and the murder of Crisie Luebbers at a home in Peru last summer, but thankfully those instances are rare.
While we are fortunate, we must be aware that crime can happen anywhere, at any time, and we must be vigilant.
Such an unexpected crime that gripped the North Country happened 35 years ago today, when Kari Lynn Nixon, a 16-year-old girl, was abducted and then killed as she walked home from the store near her home in AuSable Forks one evening.
Horrifically, Kari Lynn was not found until six and a half years later.
After she disappeared, an area-wide search for her ensued with law enforcement from around the region scouring the woods and surrounding areas. Over the next six years, law enforcement would act on tips, reigniting the search, but they turned up empty each time.
Her disappearance remained one of the North Country’s deepest mysteries until 1994 when the truth was discovered as her killer, Robert Jones, a local man, confessed to the crime and led authorities to where he buried her body at his family camp, not far from Kari Lynn’s home.
Just about the entire town turned out for her funeral at Holy Name Church, paying their respects and honoring a life lost way too soon in a hard-to-fathom fashion.
We wept for Kari Lynn and her family 35 years ago and we weep again today. We remember a young woman who was by all accounts as sweet as can be, and had a great future ahead of her, and we shake our heads wondering how could this have happened?
Kari Lynn’s funeral may have ended the mystery surrounding her disappearance and death, but unfortunately, it hasn’t ended our fear of such brutal crimes.
Serious crime is still a threat in our nation as we’ve seen with numerous mass shootings in recent days, weeks, months and years.
As much as we like to think we are largely immune to such horror, we have to realize that we may not be at any given time.
We have plenty of law enforcement in our area with State Police, Plattsburgh City Police, SUNY University Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, not to mention all the U.S. Border Patrol, Immigration and Customers officers in our region.
They do a great job of protecting us on a daily basis, but as we all know, cops can’t be everywhere all the time.
That is why we personally must do what we can to protect ourselves and our families.
Don’t go places at night alone, lock doors to homes and automobiles, avoid confrontation and if you see something that does not seem right or seems downright dangerous, call the authorities.
It’s terrible that we have to live like this, but this is the way of our lives right now.
Also let’s try our best to treat people decently and with respect and understanding. That can work wonders.
Rest in Peace, Kari Lynn Nixon.
