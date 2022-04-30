It is nice to see that the state still looks at Lake Placid and the Olympic Regional Development Authority as a worthy place to invest.
Let's hope that feeling lasts a long, long time.
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Plattsburgh Tuesday to tout the recently-approved $221 billion state budget and what it will do for the North Country.
Included in that spending plan was $105 million for new capital funding for ORDA, including $92.5 million for a strategic upgrade and modernization plan to support improvements to the Olympic facilities and ski resorts with a focus on preparation for the 2023 World University Games.
The University Games will be held in Lake Placid in January of 2023 and are expected to draw thousands of competitors and spectators from all over the world over a 10-day period.
The budget also includes $30 million for the North Creek Ski Bowl project at Gore Mountain, and $45 million for Lake Placid Olympic facilities.
These types of investments are critical to the success of Lake Placid, ORDA and the Olympic region.
Thankfully, the state has a long track record of investing in the Olympic facilities dating back to when the 1980 Winter Olympics were awarded to the tiny Adirondack village in the 1970s.
World class venues were built or upgraded to host speed skating, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey, bobsled, luge and ski jumping.
An athletes village was also constructed, and now serves as a federal prison. Not to mention, there were numerous upgrades to local hotels and motels as a spinoff.
Unlike many other Olympic host communities since 1980, these facilities were not abandoned and left to rot. The state formed ORDA to oversee these venues and keep them relevant and attracting scores of visitors.
It has been a rousing success over the past 40 years as Lake Placid and ORDA have carved out a special place in the world for winter sports, recreation and hospitality.
The 1980 Herb Brooks Arena where the "Miracle on Ice" happened, is still a must-visit not only for hockey fans, but for all sports fans and even non-sports fans.
None of that could have been done without state support. Millions upon millions of dollars have been pledged to the venues over the four decades since the Olympics and it has paid off.
Lake Placid continues to attract world-class events not only in the winter, but in all of the seasons.
It was a wise move in 1982 to form ORDA and make it the operator of all the venues. We were fortunate to have then-State Sen. Ronald B. Stafford in office at the time to champion the move and get it properly funded.
Over the years, Stafford continued his support until he retired in 2002, and several governors have continued to offer support for ORDA and have kept it a crown jewel of the state.
Gov. Hochul's budget keeps in that tradition and the region is grateful for that.
We are lucky to have Lake Placid in our region and all the wonderful events it attracts. It adds a quality of life that is often touted when chambers of commerce types are selling the region.
Hochul and the state legislature is wise to continue its strong funding support of ORDA and the region, and would be even wiser to ensure that it continues well into the future.
