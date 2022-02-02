This is ridiculous.
No doubt that was the reaction many had when they saw the map of the proposed new congressional districts in New York state this week.
The state is in the process of re-designing its congressional districts based on the 2020 census.
Congressional districts are based on population, with each one having roughly the same amount of people. In New York’s case, one of the more populated states, districts feature about 777,000 people.
The number of districts, which equals the number of seats our state has in Congress, is also based on population. Much to the chagrin of many, New York lost a congressional seat in the last census based on a slow growth rate of people.
Thus, our state will lose one of its 27 seats in Congress, and the districts will have to be redrawn to accommodate the change.
Redistricting is supposed to be a bi-partisan neutral effort, but as we know, it is anything but.
Gerrymandering, the act of controlling districts to suit a political party, has been around for centuries and it seems to be alive and well right here in 2022.
New York’s new maps were, at least in theory, supposed to have been the product of a bipartisan commission, newly created by voters in a 2014 referendum, according to the Associated Press.
But the commission’s Republican and Democratic members — predictably — couldn’t come to consensus on what the maps should like look like, leaving the legislature free to come up with maps of its own.
Once the maps are approved by the legislature, they may still have to overcome legal challenges. In Ohio, aggrieved groups have persuaded courts to toss heavily gerrymandered political maps.
Democrats, who control both houses in New York, now have 19 seats and Republicans eight. The proposed plan will give the edge in registered voters to 22 Democrats and just four Republicans.
Such a shift could be crucial when it comes to determining the majority in the House of Representatives in the November mid-term election.
While North Country representative Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) won’t see much of a change, some of her Republican colleagues will.
Chris Jacobs of Erie County in western New York and Claudia Tenny of the Utica area will face difficult challenges in revamped districts.
Jacob’s new district looks the most odd as it stretches from the Buffalo area in the west, southeast of Rochester and then northeast to the Thousand Island region.
That’s probably at least a four-hour drive across the district from end to end. Hardly a neighborhood.
Despite the 2014 efforts to improve the system, it seems it hasn’t changed at all.
A statement from the League of Women Voters, long a champion of voting rights and fair representation, perhaps sums up the situation best.
“New Yorkers have been completely shut out from the redistricting process. Instead of ensuring that the public has a say in what their future districts will look like, the Legislature has instead disrespected the process put in place by voters in 2014 by planning to steamroll redistricting legislation through the Assembly and Senate. New Yorkers deserve a transparent and fair redistricting process, and it is shameful that the Legislature has denied them this.
“The League of Women Voters of NYS believes that voters should choose their representatives, not that representatives should choose their voters. Partisan gerrymandering is banned under the state constitutional amendment passed in 2014, yet the maps released on the (Jan.) 31st and the (Feb.) 1st reflect a Legislature that appears to care more about favoring partisan interests than it does for fair maps.”
