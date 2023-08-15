The recent raid of a Kansas newspaper is unnerving in so many ways.
It is an attack on the fundamental right of a newsgathering organization to exercise its First Amendment rights, and it sends a very dangerous message that if authorities don’t like what is being reported, they can just shut you down.
That happens in other countries with repressed citizens. It should never happen here in the USA, a nation that extols democracy and our freedoms with the utmost passion.
Not surprising, the newspaper industry and leaders in the media across the nation joined in condemning the raid.
Here is a sampling of what some had to say that were shared with Editor & Publisher.
News/Media Alliance:
Danielle Coffey, president of the News/Media Alliance:
“The police raids on the Marion County newspaper not only threatens to chill the important work of these journalists, but also represents an attack on the independence of the free press which our democracy so heavily relies upon. The News/Media Alliance stands in support of the journalists of the Marion County newspaper and calls for immediate accountability for this injustice.”
Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press:
Letter signed by Reporters Committee and 34 news media and press freedom organizations:
“On August 11, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Marion Police Department executed a search warrant at the Marion County Record’s newsroom and at its publisher’s home, and seized the Record’s electronic newsgathering equipment, work product, and documentary material.
“The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (the “Reporters Committee”) and the undersigned 34 news media and press freedom organizations write to condemn that raid. Newsroom searches and seizures are among the most intrusive actions law enforcement can take with respect to the free press, and the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public.”
America’s Newspapers:
Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers:
“The raid on The Marion County Record goes directly against the First Amendment rights that our country holds in esteem. Newspapers must be able to do their jobs without fear of reprisal or interference. We stand in support of the Marion County Record.”
National Press Club and National
Press Club Journalism Institute:
Eileen O’Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute:
“We are shocked and outraged by this brazen violation of press freedom by authorities in Marion County, Kansas. Local law enforcement agencies reportedly searched the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher, and seized reporting materials including computers and cell phones, injuring a reporter’s finger in the process.
“We are deeply concerned that a Kansas judge issued a search warrant authorizing this search even though the federal law clearly requires authorities to use subpoenas rather than search warrants if they seek to access records of a news organization in the course of an investigation.
“A law enforcement raid of a newspaper office is deeply upsetting anywhere in the world. It is especially concerning in the United States, where we have strong and well-established legal protections guaranteeing the freedom of the press.
“This search violated the rights of the journalists at the Marion County Record to serve their community by gathering and reporting the news. We stand by the Marion County Record in its efforts to continue publishing despite the seizure of important reporting material and equipment. We demand local authorities return the reporting equipment to the Marion County Record immediately, and we expect a full investigation by appropriate state and federal authorities into why this search warrant was requested, authorized and executed.”
